A nearly 150-year-old building along Latrobe’s Main Street recently had its façade restored through assistance from the nonprofit Latrobe Community Revitalization Program (LCRP).
The two-story brick building home to Hewitt Real Estate underwent improvements which focused mainly on the front side of the building, including restoring its historic trim and brickwork.
Jarod Trunzo, LCRP executive director, said the project was slated to begin in March but coronavirus-related setbacks pushed the start date to late-May.
“We’ve been interested in that building for some time,” Trunzo said of the Hewitt Real Estate building located at 342 Main St.
Cornice, corbels and original window dressings — made of tin — were carefully prepared and painted with primer and two top coats of a yellow, lighter color option. Existing brick and mortar were prepped and repainted, along with the front door. All restoration decisions were made keeping the original Victoria era design in mind.
LCRP secured competitive grant funding through the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Keystone Communities program for façade restoration. This is a matching grant of up to $5,000, with contribution from building owner Earl Hewitt.
A bid was awarded to locally-based Old School Pro Painting for roughly $7,500 to complete the restoration work.
The side of the building received fresh paint within the past week, with the front signage and remaining details to wrap up in August. Exterior lighting will be added which will help show off the structure’s tin and aluminum forms above windows and the top cornice.
The building at 342 Main St. — which is conjoined to, and predates, Mozart Hall (built in 1890) — was constructed in 1874 by Charles Hoffman, who opened a jewelry shop there.
Hoffman, who served during the Civil War, was assigned spy duties for the Union Army by generals George McClellan and Robert Patterson, and narrowly avoided execution as the war ended.
Surviving the war, Hoffman moved to Latrobe and built what stands today as the Hewitt Real Estate building on Main Street. There, he and his wife raised their children, who occupied the building for several generations.
As work on the Hewitt building began, Trunzo said planners initially thought some of the cornice and corbels would be partially wooden — but discovered they were all made of tin.
“It’s in incredible condition for being that old,” Trunzo said. “...We sensed that these owners really took care of it in the early years. It was in the family for a number of years.”
The adjacent Mozart Hall underwent a façade restoration through LCRP in 2017.
As the Hewitt building’s trim features were found to be metal, Trunzo said it “makes us think there’s a high possibility” that the same catalogue or company the builder used to order pieces for the façade of Mozart Hall was first used for the Hewitt building.
The LCRP has completed more than 25 façade restorations in Latrobe’s downtown.
Across the street from the Hewitt building, Paper Heart Affairs is currently undergoing façade restoration by J.J. Hauser & Sons, Inc.
Work on that LCRP façade project should be complete by the beginning of August, Trunzo said.
The 300 block of Main St. has undergone several façade improvements through LCRP in recent years, including Jocelyn’s Beauty Salon, Colonial Cleaners, ComputeRx and Aunt Doli’s Emporium.
“It’s great to see everything coming back alive,” Allan Darazio said, a tenant of the Hewitt Real Estate building. “It’s looking refreshed and vibrant.”
Allan and Tish Darazio are Hewitt Real Estate agents with their office located in the building at 342 Main St.
Allan Darazio said the improvements to the building that houses his business “look beautiful.”
“There’s been a lot of positive reactions to it,” Darazio said. “There’s a lot of history in that building.”
The building has undergone interior renovations, as well, including work on lighting, panelling, flooring and the fireplace.
“They’ve done an amazing job restoring the interior of the building,” Trunzo said.
