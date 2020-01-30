State police at Indiana report two people were charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and other offenses following a traffic stop in Armstrong Township, Indiana County.
According to police, Nafis Fazhon Hurt, 27, of McKeesport and Elizabeth Ann McCullough, 39, of Indiana were passengers in a silver 2010 Nissan Pathfinder that was pulled over for a traffic stop after troopers allegedly noticed the SUV traveling at an extremely slow rate of speed in the middle of Laurel Road and failing to signal a left turn around 12:22 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
During a consent search of each of the vehicle’s five occupants, police allegedly found Hurt in possession of a package of marijuana blunts. Troopers also allegedly discovered 19 blue stamp bags of suspected heroin in a purse belonging to McCullough, and a scale with suspected drug residue and a pill bottle containing three pills on the rear floorboard.
During a subsequent search, police allegedly found McCullough in possession of 523 white stamp bags marked “You’re Invited” that contained a white powder packaged in “bricks” and a plastic baggie containing a rock of suspected crack cocaine weighing about 22 grams.
Hurt and McCullough were arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee and ordered held in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bond each. Preliminary hearings for both are set for Feb. 11.
