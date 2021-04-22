'Heroes' Tribute Flight' to open 2021 Westmoreland airshow

A “Heroes’ Tribute Flight” is planned as a prelude to the 2021 Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland County Airshow, set for May 29-30 at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
Four performers from the airshow roster — Jim Tobul, Scott “Scooter” Yoak, Skip Stewart and Rob Holland — will trail smoke in formation on a circuitous 100-plus mile course over cities, towns and villages around Westmoreland County each day of the show.
The flights are a tribute to first responders, frontline workers and essential workers who have kept the region together during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“Their efforts provided the critical and essential services that were needed to keep our lives safe and as normal as possible,” Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo said.
The pilots will be flying a pair of World War II-era fighter planes — an F4U Corsair and a P-51 Mustang — along with a Stewart’s Pitts Special biplane and Holland’s modified MXS aerobatic plane.
The ongoing pandemic resulted in altering this year’s airshow to a “drive-in” format, in which 1,000 vehicles each day will be permitted on the field for the show. Attendees will stay near their vehicles in alternating rows to provide social distancing safety. Monzo said previously there are proposed plans to livestream the event as well.
“We realize that we can’t get everyone we want to invite into the airshow this year, “ he said. “So we’re trying to take the show to the region as a way of saying thanks to everyone who put themselves out there and sacrificed the way heroes do.”
“This is our way of saying ‘thank you,’” Monzo added.
Headlining the 2021 airshow will be the iconic U.S. Navy Blue Angels. The famed aerial squad is celebrating their 75th anniversary and will show off their new Super Hornet F-18 jets at next month’s event. An F-22 Raptor will also perform, along with aerobatic entertainer Greg Koontz and the performers in the tribute flight, plus a few other surprises.
Tickets remain available at all area Shop ’n Save stores. Purchasers must choose which day they will attend — Saturday, May 29, or Sunday, May 30. Car passes cost $100 per vehicle, with up to eight occupants, with an additional charge for oversized vehicles.
For more details, please visit the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section on www.palmerairport.com.
All social distancing recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) — see the state Department of Health website at www.health.pa.gov for more details — will be met as airshow attendees park and remain near their vehicles on the airport’s former secondary runway, which parallels Route 981.
