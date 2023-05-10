When Shela and Andrew Gornik heard in church that the son of Army veteran Randy Baker and his wife, Jessica, needed a new kidney, they immediately were tested to be possible matches.
Shela proved to be a match, and she donated her kidney to Dominic Baker, 24, for his transplant surgery that took place in mid-March.
“He’s doing very well now; the next six months are going to be a trial and error process with his medications,” Jessica Baker says.
The month-long testing process took the Gorniks’ mission to help veterans to a whole new level.
The Ligonier couple leads Heroes Never Alone Inc., a nonprofit that assists veterans with myriad services from help replacing water heaters and patching ceilings to providing permanent housing on their approximate 4-acre property on State Route 711.
“Neither of us served, but we have always had a deep appreciation for those that have,” Shela Gornik says.
Their goal is to recruit construction and financial support to build a community-based support space that includes additional housing and either a tiny house or small cottages on their property to offer weekend retreats to Veterans experiencing Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) or spouses and children of deployed service men and women.
So far, the couple has a good start. Last May, they gutted and restructured an existing home on their property, enlarging doorways to 36 inches and ensuring floors were free of transitions strips, to accommodate the new owners’ physical needs. The Gorniks installed a new kitchen, a walk-in tub with jets in the bathroom, new lighting and fresh paint for the Veteran couple, Bob and Joanie Lesko, who moved in last September.
A second house, also on the property, was renovated for a disabled veteran, his wife and their two teenaged sons.
Initially, the Gorniks funded all of the renovations, but “patriotic partners” – donors who witnessed the couple’s efforts – contributed about 20 percent of construction costs, Shela Gornik says.
Construction for a nature trail and pond to enhance the community begins this month.
“They would be able to walk the trail and have some time to speak with a community who understands what they are going through,” Gornik says.
The nonprofit partnered with the Ligonier Valley Junior ROTC and various local businesses who donated gift certificates and baskets to host a 5K on April 1 that raised more than $1,000 for the trail and pond.
“This was the first one, and we were very happy with the community support,” Shela Gornik says.
Tickets are on sale for an additional fundraiser, 1920’s themed, “Bootlegger’s Ball,” set for June 30. Hosted by Quacked Glass Studio and Wandering Spirits, the 21 and over evening will take place at the Barn at Watershed Farm and features live music, hors d’oeuvres, whiskey and wine tasting and best dressed awards. In addition to helping Heroes Never Alone, proceeds will go to the Loyalhanna Watershed Association.
Although their main focus right now is renovating homes, the couple strives to meet all Veterans’ needs. Each month they host fellowship brunches at Foggy Mountain Lodge and Pub in Stahlstown.
“At the first one, there were 12 guys,” Shela Gornik says. “Through the advice we’ve gotten from elderly veterans, we’ve learned community alone will bring them in.”
Through another partnership with Loyalhanna Veterinary Clinic and Youngwood Top Dog, the Gorniks coordinated efforts to give two – and are working on a third – service dogs to deserving Veterans.
“We’ve (also) partnered with PA VetPets who is able to provide more dogs in the future,” Shela Gornik says. “Our hope is that we can continue this process, but we would need help to pay for training.”
On May 10, the nonprofit, in partnership with the Westmoreland County Food Bank’s Military Share Program, will begin hosting the monthly “Rucksack Rations,” a free food program that is set to initially help 60 Veterans and their families. Refrigerated, frozen and pantry goods will be distributed at 10 a.m. in the horseshoe driveway of Heroes Never Alone at 2415 State Route 711.
Shela Gornik says it’s her and her husband’s passion is to help as many people as they can.
“I always say we were brought together for veteran’s purpose but discovered it was a much bigger purpose than that,” says Jessica Baker.
