Heritage United Methodist Church in Ligonier will officially dedicate its newly-renovated $1.4-million community building next month.
To avoid one large gathering in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions on indoor gatherings, there will be a dedication during each one of the church’s three weekend services on Oct. 17 at 6 p.m., and on Oct. 18 at 8:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
In addition, an open house will be conducted from noon to 5 p.m. on Oct. 18 for members of the congregation and the community to tour the community building and the fellowship hall at their convenience and to allow individuals and small groups to walk through without fear of crowding. Masks are expected to be worn.
Improvements to the building located on the Diamond include a ramp, internal elevator, bathrooms that meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) guidelines, modernized kitchens, energy-efficient windows, LED lighting and more.
The work was fully funded by fundraising events and through the generosity of members, community gifts and local foundations.
“We are delighted to finally and officially dedicate our new facility and show the entire Ligonier community how we have taken a 1961 structure and totally renovated and modernized it to allow accessibility for all our user groups,” Chairman of the Trustees Committee Ron Wagner said. “It’s our mission to support those organizations in achieving their goals to improve the quality of life in the Ligonier Valley.”
Groups such as Meals on Wheels, among many others, can continue to use the new community building at no charge.
Heritage Church first announced plans for a renovation at a press conference on June 30, 2016. It was noted then that a comprehensive study identified some important issues such as a lack of access for all people with disabilities; an aging plumbing system; an electrical system which has exceeded capacity, and moisture issues in the basement level.
The trustees then engaged Somerset-based the EADS Group to perform a feasibility study for resolution and projected costs. Based on those findings and a survey of church members and civic and community organizations that use the facility, a capital campaign committee was formed to raise the required funding.
“Our congregation and our committee did a fantastic job in support of the campaign with direct contributions and gifts and by staging fund-raising events such as golf outings, a sporting clay shoot, Dinners in White on the Diamond, Chinese takeout, jewelry sales, greeting card sales, frozen pie sales, Christmas ornament sales, Turkey Trot 5K/Fun Runs, and other functions,” Tom Shearer, chairman of the finance and capital campaign committees, said.
“But it was the support of the local foundations who recognized how the organizations that use our facility would benefit from our renovation that helped make it happen. We are most appreciative of their vision and generosity and very pleased to announce that the project was completed debt-free.”
A building committee was formed to review and approve preliminary and final drawings. It was decided at a congregational meeting on June 16, 2019 that the renovation project should proceed and would include the following improvements:
- An internal elevator to enable accessibility and floor-to-floor movement for those in wheelchairs and for those for whom steps are an issue;
- ADA accessible bathrooms on all floors to service all individuals who use the building;
- Energy-efficient, low emissivity 1-inch windows throughout;
- An upgraded electrical system that will ensure safety and increase electrical capacity and installation of an energy-efficient LED lighting system;
- Correction of moisture issues associated with the 1903 foundation.
- A new south entrance into the building for easy access from Cherry Alley and an ADA ramp into Fellowship Hall;
- Modernized multipurpose meeting rooms and classrooms outfitted with electronic screens/DVD Blue Ray players, with direct Internet connections and Wi-Fi throughout to better serve visitors, community organizations and office staff;
- Modernized kitchens and appliances to provide better functionality for Meals on Wheels and other groups that use our multiple kitchen facilities.
Demolition and asbestos removal began in August 2019 and general contractor J. J. Hauser & Sons of Greensburg started construction in October 2019. All work ceased from March 16 until May 1 due to COVID-19-related restrictions. Work quickly progressed after that and the project was essentially completed the end of June.
The result is a newly-remodeled building to leave to future generations, a modern facility worthy of the Ligonier community and yet one that still remains in the style and tradition of the historic Ligonier Diamond district.
Since its construction in 1961, the Heritage Church community building and Fellowship Hall have hosted many civic organizations and community groups on a daily, weekly and monthly basis. There is no charge to use the facility as the church feels it is their mission to support those groups in achieving their goals to improve the quality of life in the Ligonier Valley.
Groups that use the facility at no charge include Meals-On-Wheels, Girl Scouts, Business and Professional Women’s Club, Daughters of the American Revolution, Westmoreland County Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, County Children’s Bureau Justice Works- YouthCare, Cub Scout Pack 370 and two chapters of Alcoholics Anonymous.
Heritage Church serves as a Triage Center during Fort Ligonier Days and hosts the annual Fort Ligonier Days Pancake Breakfast. There are yearly rummage sales, Project Linus newborn blanket sessions, mother-daughter dinners, ski and bike swaps, and Financial Peace University video instructional courses offered by Dave Ramsey.
The Servv Shop features fair trade crafts in support of artisans in third world countries. Additional neighborhood outreaches found at Heritage Church include various Bible studies, bell and chancel choirs, vacation bible school, Christian Adventure after-school programs, Steps in Faith bible mentoring class, Sunday school classes for children, youth and adults, the TBA fellowship for teens, two active women’s groups (Circle of Ruth and Circle One), and a women’s cancer support group.
The church also frequently hosts special concerts and meetings of the Ligonier Valley Association of Churches. Special satellite worship services are provided to eight Westmoreland County senior care facilities.
For more information, contact Tom Shearer at trshearer1@msn.com or 724-493-2436. For additional information about Heritage Church and its community outreach programs, call the church office at (724) 238-2627 during weekday office hours between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. or email office@ligonierhumc.org.
To learn more about its current activities, visit www.ligonierhumc.org.
