Heritage United Methodist Church (HUMC) on the Ligonier Diamond marked the completion of a nearly five-year building renovation project with a dedication ceremony Sunday morning.
Former HUMC pastor, the Rev. John Flower, returned to Ligonier for the dedication service. He was pastor at the church for 11 years and was pastor when the building project was formed in 2015. He is currently pastor at Clarion First United Methodists Church.
“It is nice to see the vision fulfilled. It’s ready to use now and serve the community for the next 50 years,” Flower said. “I was happy to help them dream into their potential.”
The Rev. Frank Hodges said the new, modernized classroom spaces constructed during the renovation are beneficial to the congregation as well as the community. He is especially proud of the new prayer room and the community prayer box.
“Rev. John Flower laid a wonderful foundation here. The people are eager to do whatever it is that they get called to do,” Hodges said about taking over as pastor when Flower left a year and a half ago.
The service included a morning message from special guest Bishop of the Western Pennsylvania Conference Cynthia Moore-Koikoi.
“My message today is simple. Look at what God can do when the people of God have a mind to work,” Moore-Koikoi said. “Today is a day of celebration but tomorrow is a day of work. Any of your trustees will tell you once you get one project done; there are 10 more on the list that need to be done. So we still need people with a mind to work, to keep up not only the vision of this faith community but the vision in the world around us.”
Libby Marker has been a member of the Heritage United Methodist Church on the Ligonier Diamond since she was 12 years old. She even met her husband, Harry, at the church where they were also married.
Her lifelong dedication to her church made her the ideal member of the congregation to participate in a passing of the mantle, symbolizing the completion of the building renovation and looking to the future.
“Standing before you today are two generations. Libby represents that generation that saw the new education building when they broke ground. She watched it being built piece by piece, one rock at a time. For 60 years she has ministered to children and others inside that building,” said the Rev. Frank Hodges. “Raven and Greg Schaetzie and their children (Elizabeth, 9, and Nathaniel, 5) represent the next generation.”
Hodges said it will be the Schaetzies’ responsibility to bring the children and youth of the congregation to the church and help them grow in spiritual maturity.
“On my shoulders lies a prayer shawl. It is a reminder that everything that has happened in this building has brought glory to God,” Marker said. “Everything we accomplished has been an answer to our faithful peoples’ prayers. Most of my generation’s strength has been spent and we will need a new, young generation to continue what we began in this building.”
Raven Schaetzie accepted the mantle, a hand-knitted prayer shawl, on behalf of her generation.
“With the prayers of the people, we will continue to make disciples of Christ in this newly renovated building with the same passion and devotion in which your generation displayed,” Raven Schaetzie said.
Tom Shearer, chairman of the finance committee and co-chairman of the building committee for the renovation, acknowledged the congregation for their dedication to the project.
“It was a lot work done by a lot of people. To raise $1.4 million for a congregation this size is really rather amazing,” Shearer said. “All the while they met their operating budget and meeting our missions giving of over $100,000 a year. Amidst all of the fundraising, we still managed to make our outreach mission. This is a very generous and giving congregation. They care about not only local issues but about international issues.”
Tours of the new facility were made available to the public during an open house Sunday afternoon.
