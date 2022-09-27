State police at Greensburg report investigating a fatal crash Sept. 22 at 10:41 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 eastbound, east of the highway’s intersection with Tollgate Hill Road, in Hempfield Township.

According to a public information release report filed by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office, 55-year-old Laurie E. Prenatt of Windsor Drive, Hempfield Township, was driving a 2022 Nissan Rogue westbound in the eastbound lanes of Route 30.

