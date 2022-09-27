State police at Greensburg report investigating a fatal crash Sept. 22 at 10:41 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 eastbound, east of the highway’s intersection with Tollgate Hill Road, in Hempfield Township.
According to a public information release report filed by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office, 55-year-old Laurie E. Prenatt of Windsor Drive, Hempfield Township, was driving a 2022 Nissan Rogue westbound in the eastbound lanes of Route 30.
A 2019 Jeep Compass operated by 31-year-old Jordan C. Rogachesky of Greensburg was in the proper travel direction heading east on Route 30, and the vehicles collided head-on.
Prenatt was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11:07 p.m. by a hospital physician. Prenatt was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and the vehicle’s airbags deployed.
Rogachesky was transported via medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian for treatment of suspected serious injures suffered in the crash.
Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.