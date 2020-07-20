A Hempfield Township man was killed Saturday night when the motorcycle he was driving struck an SUV on Route 30 in Irwin, according to information released by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
Glenn W. Hauliska Jr., 54, was driving a 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on Route 30 when a 2009 Jeep Patriot attempted to make a left turn onto Route 30 East around 9:05 p.m. The motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the SUV and Hauliska, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle, according to the coroner’s report.
Deputy coroner Sean R. Hribal pronounced Hauliska dead at the scene of blunt force injuries at 10:15 p.m. An autopsy was performed by Dr. Cyril H. Wecht and Pathology Associates on Sunday. Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks. Irwin Borough police also investigated.
Nickels Funeral Home of Herminie will be in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.