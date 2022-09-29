A 62-year-old Hempfield Township man died early Wednesday morning in a crash on Westec Drive in East Huntingdon Township.
According to a public information report filed by Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson, James A. Shifko of Broadway Avenue, Hempfield Township, died after suffering a medical emergency while driving.
Shifko was driving a 2011 Kia Sorrento south in the vicinity of 230 Westec Drive at 6:51 a.m. when he suffered the emergency, causing the vehicle to leave the east side of the roadway, travel through a grassy area, overturn, strike multiple objects and come to rest on the passenger side of the vehicle.
Emergency personnel responded to the scene and transported Shifko to Excela Health Frick Hospital. After all resuscitative efforts were exhausted, Shifko was pronounced dead by a hospital physician at 8:13 a.m.
Shifko suffered fatal blunt force trauma injuries in the collision. He was not utilizing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The airbags inside the vehicle deployed as a result of the collision.
