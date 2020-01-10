A 20-year-old Hempfield Township man was jailed Thursday after failing to post bond on charges he raped two girls, ages 11 and 13, in Unity Township after meeting them through a social media app.
Kilian Aiden Thomas was arraigned Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Michael Mahady on three counts of rape of a child and two counts each of statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors, all felonies, along with one misdemeanor count of corruption of minors. He was ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bond.
According to court documents, Thomas contacted the girls through the Snapchat app. He picked both girls up in Unity Township around 9:45 p.m. Dec. 19 and drove them to a location near Possum Hollow Road before taking them back to the location where he had picked them up, according to court documents.
Thomas allegedly admitted to police that he had sex with the girls and went with troopers to the scene. He claimed the girls lied about their ages.
“They are trying to put me in jail for a long time for something I did not know,” Thomas told reporters while being led out of the state police station at Greensburg in handcuffs. “They were lying about their ages.”
“We learned about this after the 13-year-old victim told her parents,” state police spokesman Tpr. Stephen Limani said.
Limani said Thomas allegedly raped the girls multiple times in his vehicle.
“We were able to interview the 13-year-old child and subsequently the 11-year-old,” Limani said. “Unfortunately it was at Children’s Hospital where we had the interaction. It’s horrific to have to talk to a young child about something as gruesome and gross and disgusting as that, but the investigators were able to get enough information from them to have an arrest warrant.”
According to court documents, Thomas told police he had sex with one of the girls about a week prior while a different 13-year-old girl was in the vehicle at a location near Bell Memorial Church Road.
Evidence retrieved from the scene is being analyzed at the state police forensics laboratory in Hempfield Township, Limani said.
Thomas is scheduled to appear before Mahady for a preliminary hearing Jan. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.