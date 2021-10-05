Road work will close a portion of a road in Hempfield Township, according to officials at PennDOT.
PennDOT District 12 announced that Route 3103, better known as Swede Hill Road, will close between Hunter Road and Sunnyview Drive beginning Oct. 7 as crews perform clearing and grubbing and utility relocation. The work would be conducted Monday through Friday.
Traffic flow will be managed by flaggers when necessary, said Jay Ofsanik, a spokesman for PennDOT District 12.
Motorists can check major roadway conditions by visiting www.511PA.com, a free 24-hour service that provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone app for both IPhone and Android users, by calling 5-1-1, or following regional Twitter alerts on the 511PA website.
