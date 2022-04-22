Mark Galimberti went to Germany on business, and when a related trip to Italy was postponed, he went to Poland instead to help Ukrainian refugees.
It was an experience, he said, that showed him that “99% of people want to do the right thing and help other people.”
Galimberti, who lives in Derry Township, is a sales engineer for an industrial water filtration company based in Finland. When he had time before his flight back to the United States, he signed up to work at the border with Caritas, an international Catholic mission that serves the poor and responds to crises.
He was issued a green volunteer vest and from April 1 through April 6, he did everything from unloading and carrying luggage, buying bananas for children, to cleaning play areas and getting people settled in lodging.
Along the way, he made friends and they’re staying in touch.
Galimberti saw Caritas volunteers helping refugees when he was in Berlin where the government paid for a floor of rooms at a hotel. He saw a lot of refugees being helped, too, when he landed in Warsaw.
“There was a woman there who was trying to get to the country of Georgia, and she was being helped by a Russian lady who has a son in New York City,” Galimberti said. “It’s quite an international effort everywhere. I’m an Eagle Scout, and I met a young Polish man named Christopher who is also an Eagle Scout. He was giving out information to a woman named Fnizana, who was there with her son. It had taken them 12 days to get from Ukraine. There were major delays, and they were getting one cup of water per person per day. It was really tough.”
He ended up in Przemysl, a town in Poland about 10 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. By the time he got there, only women and children were being allowed to leave the country.
“I termed myself a ‘pack mule’ most of the time,” he said. “I am of Polish descent (maternal) but I hardly know any Polish, and I definitely don’t know Ukrainian. When people asked me questions, I would direct them to someone who spoke Polish or Ukrainian. I basically was helping ladies and children by taking luggage off the trains and getting it into the station, and helping them to get settled for the evening.”
There was a place in town where by day, it was set up for children to have snacks, and space for them to color and have other activities.
“We would clear out that room at 7 p.m., mop the floor and put down thick pads and blankets for beds,” Galimberti said. “By 8 p.m., it was nighttime for children who were sleeping with their mothers. That was a typical routine.”
A lot of Polish people were helping, as were many people from other countries. He met a woman from New York who had been there a couple of weeks.
“We hit it off doing the same things,” he said. “We were asked to go out and buy bananas for the children, and one time we bought at least $50 worth. Caritas had a tent set up outside and there was Polish stew and sandwiches throughout the day. They had a big tent, like a bouncy thing for the children. It snowed the first night I was there and the whole thing collapsed, so we had to clean it out.”
Galimberti met many interesting volunteers. There was Damian, a film director from Poland, and Deacon Adam, who was studying to become a priest. Sister Irmina was tidying up things.
“So many nice people were helping out for the cause,” he said.
A man named Witold and his wife opened their home to a woman and her two small children, and an elderly woman. At one of Galimberti’s first stops in a town called Katowice, his friend Ewa, a surgeon, and her friend who was a cardiologist took two little sisters and their mother to an extra flat. Galimberti went over to help get some things set up for them.
In that town, another man named Boguslaw rented a flat for refugees and went shopping to give things to the Ukrainians.
Galimberti offered his hotel room to a mother named Kate and her 4-year-old daughter Vera, and he slept on the couch.
“Her husband Roman had to stay behind in Ukraine,” Galimberti said. “I had to take a picture of myself and my passport to send to him, for him to make sure that I was just a regular guy from Latrobe, not a trafficker.”
Kate was exhausted and had not slept for 36 hours. Little Vera was so grateful that she drew pictures for Galimberti, one of them of a butterfly.
People told him stories and showed him pictures of places destroyed by bombs, and of the men they left behind. So many of them were in such shock that they did not even cry.
“It’s just so rough, the things that are going on,” he said. “The people helping try to be as organized as possible, but you never get organized because you are always helping someone else with other issues. Sometimes it looked like there were a lot of volunteers, and sometimes there were not enough volunteers. You can’t plan out a war.”
The language barrier didn’t matter when it came to gratitude. Galimberti heard many versions of “God bless you,” but, he said, “I’m just a normal Joe.”
He would go back if he had the chance to do it again.
“Something like this changes you,” he said. “It gave me an appreciation for how the world can treat other people.”
He came away touched by the spirit of the children and their mothers, and of the people who did what they could to help strangers.
“When I came back and heard people around here with their little tiny complaints, it’s nothing compared to what people have to go through in Ukraine at this point. That’s one of my takeaways,” Galimberti said.
He brought back many photos and a video of children singing, and he hung the little girl’s artwork on his refrigerator.
“It’s a beautiful country and there are beautiful people,” he said. “And I have friends now that I didn’t have before.”
