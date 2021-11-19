There’s still time to get tickets to win a memory that will last a lifetime: helping Santa light up The Diamond as part of Ligonier’s Light-Up Night festivities.
On Nov. 26, one lucky child and their family will get the opportunity to arrive in Santa’s sleigh and help him press the button to light up The Diamond, according to the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Tickets are $1 each or six tickets for $5 and can be purchased at Abigail’s Coffeehouse, the Ligonier Creamery, the Ligonier Valley Library and the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce through Friday, Nov. 19.
The winner will be announced on Nov. 22 through Facebook Live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.