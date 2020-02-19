The Pennsylvania Superior Court is deliberating on whether sufficient evidence exists to warrant a second trial for former Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held on public corruption charges.
Held’s lawyer, Ryan Tutera, argued Tuesday before a three-judge panel in Pittsburgh that state prosecutors should be barred from bringing a second trial based on insufficient evidence in the first trial.
Held, 45, is awaiting a second trial on allegations he directed on-duty Sheriff’s Department staff to perform work for his re-election campaign. A jury failed to reach a verdict in the case when it went to trial in December 2018 after one juror publicly changed his vote in the courtroom.
Held, now a private citizen after falling short in his re-election bid, was a two-term Republican sheriff at the time of the initial trial. He insisted in court that he was the victim of political vendettas from within his office. Democrat James Albert was elected in November, unseating Held as Westmoreland County Sheriff.
Visiting Senior Court of Common Pleas Judge Timothy Creany of Cambria County, who presided over the case, declared a mistrial after jurors initially returned a guilty verdict on the two charges against Held, a felony count of conflict of interest and a misdemeanor count of theft, before one juror changed his vote publicly.
Prosecutors from the state Attorney General’s Office have said they intend to retry the case.
