Heidi Kozar running for Greater Latrobe School Board seat

Heidi Kozar has announced she is running for a seat on the Greater Latrobe School Board, where she has served as a board member for 16 years.
She hopes that the “voters of Greater Latrobe will let me continue to serve them for another term” in the May 18 primary election.
Kozar, 62, a resident of Whitney, has an undergraduate and a master’s degree in public policy from Carnegie Mellon University.
She has previously worked in urban planning and local government.
Both of her children graduated from Greater Latrobe, and she currently has one grandson in first grade at Baggaley Elementary School. His little sister will be joining him at BES this fall as a kindergartener.
“I am very proud of the hard work that everyone at Greater Latrobe School District did to carry us through the pandemic,” she said.
“Everyone pulled together and did their very best for our students and their families. I hope I played some small part in both protecting our students, teachers and staff and ensuring our students received as high a quality education as possible in such extraordinary times.”
She said that residents are fortunate at Greater Latrobe to have the third-lowest cost per pupil in the county, while also providing a “very high standard” of education within the district.
“But we mustn’t rest on our laurels,” she said. “As a member of both the finance and curriculum committee, I will look for more ways to cut our costs while continuing to improve the rigor of our educational offerings.”
She said she is also committed to addressing diversity and inclusion within the district, and she will continue to fight the Pennsylvania General Assembly for a change in the funding formula for charter schools.
“Charter schools currently cost our district $1.3 million dollars or approximately 4 mills of tax. This must change,” she said. “I will continue to look for ways to cut our costs while also looking for new revenue sources, as we did when I recommended that we restructure our debt when interest rates fell.”
She said the district must also address the disparity of opportunities for students within the district,, which were highlighted during remote learning.
“As a grandmother working with my first grader, I saw the love, tenacity and patience of our teachers to create a warm and engaging educational environment through a computer screen, no easy task. They were incredible,” she said. “But there are many systemic challenges to providing instruction remotely. Single parent families, our special education populations, our economically disadvantaged and many other students were negatively impacted during remote instruction.”
She said her goal is that these families have a voice at the table going forward.
“I don’t believe remote instruction will be gone anytime soon,” she said. “So I will work hard to level that playing field for all our students and their families.”
Kozar believes people move to the Greater Latrobe area for the quality of the school district.
“Attracting young families into our community reduces the tax burden on all property owners,” she said. “Supporting a high performing, rigorous and progressive public school will go far toward enticing these families to our area, while at the same time reducing our individual tax burden and increasing the value of our properties. An investment in public education and specifically Greater Latrobe benefits everyone in our community. I hope you will support me as a candidate for Greater Latrobe School Board.”
