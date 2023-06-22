PennDOT is advising motorists that Route 2007 (Hecla Road) in Mount Pleasant Township, previously closed due to construction, is now open to traffic.
Motorists can expect traffic to be controlled by four temporary traffic signals at the intersection of state Route 981, Hecla Road and State Street while work continues in the area.
This work is part of the $55.2 million Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project to upgrade the Route 981 corridor from the intersection with state Route 819 in Mount Pleasant Township to the intersection with U.S. Route 30 in Unity Township and is broken into three separate projects.
The southernmost section will involve reconstruction of Route 981 from the intersection with Route 819 north to a point just south of the town of Calumet. The project is expected to be complete in September 2024. Crews from Walsh Construction are performing the work.
For more information on this project, visit the Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project website at laurelvalleyproject.com.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1 or by following regional Twitter alerts.
