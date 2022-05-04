Thunderstorms and high winds pummeled the area Tuesday evening, causing power outages and leveling some trees.
According to West Penn Power’s 24/7 Power Center online, at least 36,000 customers were still without service as of 10 p.m., including roughly 18,600 in Westmoreland County.
WPP expected most customers to be back in service by 10:30 p.m.
Affected communities in the area included Latrobe, Unity Township, Derry and Bradenville, as well as portions of Greensburg. Latrobe saw roughly half an inch of rain. The National Weather Service reported a severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 7 p.m. and a tornado watch in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Piantine said firefighters responded to 18 calls throughout the evening.
“It really felt like we had a tornado come through,” he said. “We were all down at the new station watching it come through. We had a lot of trees in Bradenville twisted up. It was nasty.”
Strong winds blew portions of the roof off a fire-damaged house on High Street. The house was damaged by fire in March.
“The roof blew off and just blew debris everywhere down the street,” Piantine said. “Numerous trees were down in town. Things didn’t really clear up until around 8 p.m. There was heavy downpour afterward but wasn’t as bad.”
One downed tree trapped a motorist in his vehicle.
“The carport blew up from the storm and rolled up through the yard,” Piantine said. “Then when he was going to get into his car, a tree limb came down and pinned him in the car.”
Bradenville was assisted throughout the evening by firefighters from Derry, Latrobe Co. No. 5, New Alexandria and Youngstown.
Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety received multiple reports of downed trees and fallen power lines.
Showers and thunderstorms were expected to continue until shortly after midnight Wednesday.
