Residents who have been wondering when they would get to pull out that snowblower they got for Christmas got a definite answer to that question Monday morning as the predicted snowstorm arrived — thanks to Winter Storm Izzy.
The storm dumped 4 to 12 inches of powdery white stuff on the region with some areas getting more than others. The snow began Sunday evening and continued into Monday, finally tapering off in the afternoon. By the time it was all said and done, most of Westmoreland County saw 6 to 9 inches, with one particular area in the northern end of the county near the border with Allegheny County recording up to 11 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) data. In the Latrobe area, the NWS had a weather watcher who reported more than 6 inches of snow.
In addition, neighborhoods turned into winter scenes as whipping winds blew snow from rooftops and trees into giant snow drifts overnight. White-out conditions and up to 11 inches of snow hit the Westmoreland ridges near Seven Springs and Hidden Valley resorts — encouraging news for those looking to hit the slopes later this week.
The snow caused a flurry of cancellations and closures Monday for those schools, restaurants or businesses that weren’t already scheduled to be closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
As expected, Monday morning travel was treacherous, leading PennDOT to caution drivers not to go out unless absolutely necessary.
Tuesday’s commute is also expected to be impacted, prompting some school districts, such as Derry Area and Greater Latrobe, to announce two-hour delays for Tuesday. Ligonier Valley is closed on Tuesday.
Garbage collection is also delayed by a day in many Westmoreland County communities.
Intermittent snow bands were expected to roll through the region Monday night, but the impact was expected to be light, according to the NWS. However, the Westmoreland and Laurel ridges could expect an additional 1 to 3 inches.
Forecasters said there will be a general warmup as the week progresses with Wednesday as the next day the region could see any precipitation. The highs Wednesday could reach just above 40 degrees, before cooling off with an expected high of 23 on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.