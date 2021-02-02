For this February’s Black History Month, Hearst Television, the parent company of WTAE-TV (Channel 4) will undertake “Project CommUNITY: History & Hope,” an effort to give voice to the experiences of Black seniors by uniting them with young Black journalists for probing, in-depth interviews and conversations exploring the state of race in America. The goal is to produce at least 28 stories, one for each day of Black History Month, with each of the company’s television stations producing at least one story for this project.
The effort is the latest extension of Hearst Television’s multifaceted Project CommUNITY effort, launched in January 2019 across 26 media markets to investigate, chronicle and study — via on-air and online news reports, in-depth interviews, investigations, feature stories and community conversations — not only the nation’s deep divisions, but undertakings across the country focused on uniting people within their communities.
“As part of Project CommUNITY, our stations have produced dozens of specials and stories addressing race and social justice, moving critical conversations forward and identifying and celebrating positive efforts to bring neighbors together,” said Barbara Maushard, Hearst Television senior vice president of news. “‘Project CommUNITY: History & Hope’ adds an innovative, multi-generational element to the exploration of persistent racial injustice and inequality, and pathways to greater understanding that can help bridge divides. This process starts with in-depth, engaging conversations among people of varying generations, and the compelling, untold stories these conversations might surface can be a powerful starting-point for positive change.”
“Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 journalists Chris Lovingood and Kylie Walker will tell the stories of two Pittsburghers who share their life experiences across several decades, from the social injustice they have witnessed in their lifetimes to the comparison of race protests during the 1960s to those taking place on the streets of Pittsburgh more recently,” WTAE news director Jim Parsons said.
