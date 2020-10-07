Derry Township solicitor Sam Dalfonso said that the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) plans to move forward on a hearing this month, Oct. 20, to enforce an administrative order to respondents John and Mildred Bellish, along with James and Nancy Smollick, owners of Longview Mobile Home Court in Derry Township.
The order will essentially close the park and eventually displace remaining families who live in the park. There were once more than 40 trailers throughout the mobile home court, but Dalfonso said during Tuesday’s meeting of the Derry Township Supervisors, that “four or five” families are currently in the park.
Residents initially found out last year that there was a chance the mobile home court could be forced to close because of a sewage issue surrounding the park.
“(The DEP) is giving the owners a window of time to come into compliance with the sewage system if they decide they want to put it in place, so they can stay in their trailers,” Dalfonso said. “If they can’t get anything approved, they’re going to have to leave the land.”
Dalfonso said that Bellish issued notice to current tenants that they would have to be off the grounds by Oct. 15.
“He did that several months ago,” Dalfonso said. “How he plans to enforce that, I don’t know.”
Dalfonso added that the DEP wants Bellish to remove the entire sewage system, as lines going to and from trailers need to be taken out of the ground and holding tanks crushed or filled with cement and destroyed.
“He has to completely take everything out, even the trailer he’s living in,” Dalfonso said. “They all need to be re-done and go through the approval process through us and our sewage enforcement office. We’re not going to approve anything unless the DEP says it’s a good idea.”
Aside from Bellish’s order to leave, Dalfonso said the courts could force families out by next year, but it depends on the judge’s Oct. 20 ruling. Until then, Dalfonso encouraged residents to reach out if they need assistance. State Rep. Joe Petrarca’s Derry office is available to assist residents who might be displaced. Call 724-694-5298 for additional information.
“Courts don’t like tearing people out of their houses for reasons that aren’t their own fault,” Dalfonso said. “The families there … there might come a time when they’re going to be forced to leave. But I wouldn’t look to see anybody getting removed from their home anytime in the near future. We’re looking into next year.”
Also on Tuesday, supervisor David Slifka said that a plan for a bioretention pond, located off Meadow Drive, has been submitted to the Westmoreland Conservation District.
“We’ve been going back and forth, and talking about what we need to tweak, or whatever they need to do,” Slifka said. “We’ve changed a lot of things, and we’re also trying to reduce cost, too. It has taken some time, and plus, (COVID-19) has slowed things down a little bit. It’s getting close to going out for bid, hopefully by the end of the year.”
The purpose of the retention pond is to capture and filter stormwater from the Terney Plan of homes, lowering runoff volume and rate control for flows into Sulphur Run, a waterway prone to flooding in the lower reaches of Derry Township and the City of Latrobe.
Township officials intend to construct a stormwater bioretention pond, utilizing a 2.25-acre piece, in addition to another acre of land owned by the township. The original intent was to catch 30-acres of water, but now the scope of the project involves 90-plus acres.
There is a second bioretention pond, planned for the area of Industrial Boulevard, and a third in the works near Maple Drive and Penn Avenue.
“Meadow Drive is the bigger one with the most acreage,” Slifka said.
Also on Tuesday, the supervisors announced Halloween, set for 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, within the township. Chairman Vince DeCario reminded residents to trick-or-treat only with family members and wear cloth face masks, in addition to Halloween masks. He added that residents should carry hand sanitizer and distribute candy by leaving it outside without in-person, or face-to-face interactions at the door.
“Hopefully people will abide by that,” DeCario said.
Leaf collection dates are set for Oct. 30, Nov. 6 and 13, all on Friday. The supervisors reminded residents that there should be no grass clippings or branches in only paper bio-degradable bags, which can be purchased at Shop ’N Save, True Value and Lowe’s.
“Call the office and let us know, so we can schedule you for pick-up,” DeCario said.
DeCario also said Tuesday that residents still shouldn’t bring papers to the bins at the township office.
“They’ve been full for about a month, so we can’t accept any more papers until they are picked up,” DeCario said. “Hopefully they’ll be picked up this week. Until then, you can’t bring papers to the township building. Call the office and we’ll let you know if you can bring your papers.”
The supervisors also approved:
- Distribution of $72,458.33 in Foreign Fire Insurance Premium Tax money to the Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department and Fire Relief Association;
- Contract with Hoffman Boarding Kennels for dog control beginning Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021. The contract is $385 per month and $95 for each call;
- Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding application for Murtha Way. Slifka explained the funding is through Westmoreland County, and the roads are getting to the point where it needs repaved and infrastructure work completed.
“It won’t happen until 2022,” Slifka said. “That’s when we expect those funds to be available.”
- Application for the Westmoreland Cares Municipal Support grant. DeCario said it’s a $2,040.50 reimbursement from the county for items like gloves, masks, cleaning supplies, Plexiglas and more in response to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic;
- Cochran and Johnson subdivision on Keystone Estates Road, which has been approved by the county’s department of planning and development. Approval of the plan does not constitute acceptance of the streets as dedicated and laid out until they are developed to the township’s specifications, at which time formal written notice of acceptance of dedication will be delivered by the supervisors to the developer.
Welcome to the discussion.
