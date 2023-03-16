A hearing on election challenges scheduled for Thursday has been rescheduled in front of a different judge.
The hearing, originally set to be heard by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Harry Smail Jr., was originally scheduled for noon Thursday. However, Smail has recused himself from presiding over election challenges due to his candidacy for a vacant seat on the Pennsylvania Superior Court.
In a court order, he cited presiding over election challenges could create an appearance of potential impropriety and withdrew from hearing a lawsuit seeking to remove two Republican candidates for commissioner from the primary ballot.
The lawsuits were filed by Westmoreland GOP Committee Chairman Bill Bretz. He contended two of the three candidates failed to submit required financial documentation to run for office.
According to the lawsuit, candidates John Ventre and Paul Kosko did not properly file the financial disclosures to the chief county clerk as required.
The committee endorsed the reelection bids of Sean Kertes and Doug Chew.
The hearing has been reassigned to Common Pleas Court Judge Jim Silvis and rescheduled for 11 a.m. Friday.
