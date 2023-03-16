A hearing on election challenges scheduled for Thursday has been rescheduled in front of a different judge.

The hearing, originally set to be heard by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Harry Smail Jr., was originally scheduled for noon Thursday. However, Smail has recused himself from presiding over election challenges due to his candidacy for a vacant seat on the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

