Residents of Longview Mobile Home Court in Derry Township could possibly have seven months, after May, to find another place to live.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) recently filed a petition with the state’s Commonwealth Court to enforce its administrative order to respondents, John and Mildred Bellish, along with James and Nancy Smollick, owners of Longview Mobile Home Court in Derry Township.
A hearing on the petition to enforce is currently set for 1:30 p.m. May 6 in Harrisburg, but circumstances could change because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“(The DEP) requests complete stoppage of essentially all raw sewage being dumped onto the property within seven months of the date of the order signed by the court,” Derry Township solicitor Sam Dalfonso said. “Technically, the judge could rule right then and there, and sign the petition, and then (residents) would have seven months from May 6.”
A closure would displace residents in more than 40 trailers throughout the park. Residents learned in September that there was a chance the mobile home court could be forced to close because of a sewage issue surrounding the park.
“(The court) can take it under advisement and issue a ruling pretty much at any time they see fit,” Dalfonso said. “I don’t suspect that to happen. I think they’ll get to a decision on this relatively quick because it’s a petition for enforcement. It’s not like there are legal arguments to be made one way or the other.
“It’s not like a typical case in front of them where there are things that people don’t agree on. It’s either (John Bellish) stop the raw sewage from being dumped or he doesn’t and he clearly hasn’t.”
An email was sent to Bellish’s attorney Lee Demosky, giving Bellish an opportunity to comment, but he did not respond.
“I feel sorry for the tenants there,” said Vince DeCario, chairman of the Derry Township Supervisors. “It’s a shame, but I think this will give the tenants time to look for something else. I don’t know how many are left. People have nothing to do with it, but they have to suffer. It’s a sad situation, but what can you do?
“We can’t keep letting this go on. We have to follow DEP rules.”
Dalfonso said that the DEP is looking to enforce the administrative order that extends back four years. Bellish would have to stop the dumping of raw sewage on the premise, issue notice to residents that the park would be shutting down, or sell the park.
“This was supposed to be completed by now or else (the DEP) would issue the enforcement order,” Dalfonso said.
In 2016, the DEP received a complaint about raw sewage discharge on the mobile home park, which includes 42 mobile homes and two houses. Emil Bove, the township’s sewage enforcement officer, confirmed at the time there was raw sewage being dumped onto the ground from one of the systems on the park, and a notice of violation was sent to Bellish, who has owned the park for 50 years.
A DEP administrative order was put into place in May 2019, giving Bellish until Jan. 1 to stop the raw sewage from dumping onto the ground. At one point, there was the possibility of Bellish installing holding tanks as a temporary fix until he could get the entire system repaired, but that didn’t happen.
Dalfonso said in February that the mobile home park was under sale, it wasn’t a rumor, there was an interested buyer and final terms were being negotiated. But the potential sale fell through and the DEP is likely to move forward with enforcement action that could close the park.
“There’s no other way around it unless (Bellish) miraculously decides to do what he’s supposed to have been doing for the last three years,” Dalfonso said.
