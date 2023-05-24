Unity Township supervisors heard testimony Tuesday for a conditional use request by a developer who wants to build an assisted living and memory care facility off of Arnold Palmer Drive in the township.
Marcy Colkitt, the developer, testified that Fountains of Latrobe would be the third personal care home project with her first in Indiana a few years back. She is in the process of finishing another facility, located in DuBois.
According to Colkitt, the project includes an assisted living facility for people who are mostly independent, but need help dressing, taking medications, coordinating doctor’s appointments and other daily activities, and a secure memory care building for those who need a higher level of care.
Colkitt said she believes the community is an excellent market for this type of development and told the supervisors that facilities like this are much different than they used to be.
“It’s a whole different world. It’s inviting. It’s pleasant. It’s decorated beautifully. It’s not an institution,” said Colkitt.
The 30,000-square-foot one-level facility will feature private rooms, private bathrooms and private showers, added Colkitt. The two separate facilities – with 22 private rooms each – will be connected by a breezeway.
“(They) will be beautiful facilities. It will be an asset to the community. I pledge that to you,” said Colkitt.
Also testifying for the project were Josh James and Brent Young from Young & Associates. They answered questions on traffic, parking and specifics on the project.
James testified that the project meets the majority of the township’s requirements for a conditional use approval, including:
- Minimum lot size of two acres (property is 5.818 acres);
- Maximum percentage of lot covered by buildings 20% (buildings cover 13% of the property);
- Maximum impervious surface 50% (driveway, parking lot and concrete walkways cover 25%), and
- Meet all licensing requirements for the type of facility.
Township Solicitor Gary Falatovich explained that even if a conditional use request is approved, that’s only the first step of the process.
He also noted that the conditional use request was reviewed by the township planning commission and they recommended it for approval.
Members of the public also had the opportunity to testify for or against the conditional use request, but no one came forward.
He also explained that the supervisors would not vote on the request at the hearing, but would instead consider the request and most likely vote at their next meeting in June.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
