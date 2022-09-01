SMITHTON – With the goal of boosting recruitment, improving training and retaining emergency responders in Pennsylvania, state Rep. Eric Davanzo (R-Westmoreland) brought emergency personnel professionals together Wednesday to testify before the House Majority Policy Committee.

“Local emergency response organizations are struggling to attract and retain employees and volunteers,” Davanzo said. “Those who currently serve our communities go above and beyond every single day to keep us safe and healthy, but they can’t do it alone. I hosted this hearing because I want to get to the root problems of the emergency responder staffing struggle and work to create solutions.”

