A woman who was a passenger in a car was killed and the driver severely injured in a head-on collision with a pickup truck in East Huntingdon Township Tuesday.
According to the Westmoreland County Coroner’s office, the passenger was identified as Brandalyn Pomaibo, 35, of Mount Pleasant Township. She was prounounced dead at 8:26 p.m. at the scene of the Water Street crash that occurred at 7:15 p.m. by Deputy Coroner Steven Grabiak. After an autopsy was performed Wednesday, Pomaibo’s death was ruled accidental. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head, torso and extremities.
First responders worked to free the injured man from the car, a 2006 Ford Focus and initially treated him on the scene before he was eventually transported to Southmoreland High School to be airlifted to a Pittsburgh trauma center.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, reportedly was uninjured.
According to the coroner’s report, the car was traveling south on Water Street when for some unknown reason it crossed the center line into the opposite lane of travel, where it collided with the truck. The crash occurred between Scottdale and the small village of Alverton. Volunteer firefighters from East Huntingdon, Scottdale and Everson assisted on the scene.
