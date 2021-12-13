The man who was seriously injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash Thursday morning in Derry Township has been identified by police.
State police identified the man as William A. Schietroma, 61, of Blairsville. He was driving a Hyundai Elantra north on Route 217 at 6:45 a.m. when he crossed over the center line and crashed into a Chevrolet Cobalt heading south.
According to first responders, firefighters spent about 20 minutes extricating him from the crash wreckage and he was flown by medical helicopter to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center near Johnstown for treatment of serious — but not life-threatening — injuries.
The driver of the Chevrolet Cobalt was identified as 22-year-old Logan S. Seybold. He was taken to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for treatment of possible minor injuries after the crash.
The wreck was reported just outside of Derry Borough near Chef Dato’s Table and Willow Street.
