Hazmat team called in as crews knock out fire in Carpenter lab in Latrobe

Firefighters quickly doused the flames after they were called to respond to an electrical fire on Saturday morning in a lab at Carpenter Technology Corp.’s facility on Ligonier Street, Latrobe. But a hazmat team was called in as a precaution because the lab contained several tanks of hydrochloric acid, according to Latrobe Fire Chief John Brasile.
The call came in at approximately 9:26 a.m. and crews were on the scene until just after noon. Employees were evacuated and no injuries were reported. Firefighters entered the site via a gated entrance on Lincoln Avenue.
“The room’s not very big, and nothing breached that room,” Brasile said. “My one assistant chief got in there and he said he could see it was caused by an electrical disconnect box on the side of one of the tanks. We hit it and knocked the fire down pretty quick and then vented the smoke. It was pretty smoky.”
Brasile said that a foreman at the plant warned firefighters that three of the five tanks in the lab contained acid, while one held a neutralizing agent and the last was a rinse tank filled with water, which reportedly was the tank with the box that caught on fire. Because the acid and the accompanying fumes can be hazardous to the skin and the lungs, firefighters sprayed material that leaked from the affected tank to dilute it just in case there was any acid present, and Westmoreland County Hazardous Materials Response Team 800 was called in to clean up and help decontaminate the firefighters’ gear.
“I’ve got to take every precaution for our guys,” Brasile said.
The fire melted the fiberglass siding of one of the tanks, which is what caused the large amount of smoke, he noted.
Brasile said calls that require a hazmat response are pretty rare for the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department — but this wasn’t the first that involved the Carpenter lab. In the 22 years that he has been chief, he said he believes he has had probably three calls to respond to an incident in the lab that was hit by the fire on Saturday.
“Three times in 22 years is not a big thing. When you’re dealing with the magnitude of steel and product they manufacture, their incidents are very low. Their safety record’s pretty darn good for a big steel mill,” he said.
The important thing, Brasile noted, is that no one was hurt and the damage was minimal.
“I always say, if we can go to a call and take care of business and everybody comes home safe and there’s not a lot of damage, we did what we needed to do,” he said.
Fire crews from Lloydsville and Bradenville assisted at the scene.
