Watching the devastating wildfires in Hawaii broke the hearts of so many people. It left people from all over the world feeling a strong desire to do whatever they could to assist the people affected by the fires.
But for Lee Intachai, assistant director of community relations and outreach at St. Vincent College, it was even more personal.
A native Hawaiian and member of a Polynesian group in Monroeville, Intachai said her heart aches for her friends and family back on the islands. According to Intachai, Hawaii is such a beautiful place, and that’s nothing compared to how beautiful the people of Hawaii are.
Almost immediately after hearing the catastrophic news, she and her friends in the group knew they needed to do something for the people back home.
They have decided to put together a full-out Hawaiian luau fundraiser, “An Evening for Lahaina,” with proceeds going to the Maui Strong Fund from the Hawaiian Community Foundation.
“It’s hard being so far away. I feel so helpless and this is the least we could do,” said Intachai.
The luau will be held at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 24, at the Tropics Restaurant and Bar, a Hawaiian-owned business located in Morgantown, West Virginia. The restaurant is located at 2500 Cranberry Square in Morgantown.
The event will feature heavy appetizers, giveaways, 50/50 raffle, auction, acoustic sounds from Kako Noa and authentic Polynesian performances by “Hawaiian Shows” Tuika’s Island Magic.
The cost is $40, which includes dinner and entertainment.
“We just want to do anything we can to help,” added Intachai.
She’s encouraging anyone who is interested to attend the event and is even working toward getting a bus from Latrobe together for the evening. They are also looking for basket donations from local businesses for the event.
For those who have concerns about ensuring their donations go to a legitimate source, Intachai said not to worry, that they have researched and are making sure the funds are going somewhere they will have the largest impact on the people of Maui.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
