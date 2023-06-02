As a young girl growing up on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, Lee Intachai spent Sundays watching Arnold Palmer on TV with her father, Grant.
Little did she know then that she would one day call the golf legend’s birthplace her home and have the chance to share a meaningful aspect of her culture with the Latrobe community.
Intachai, the assistant director of community relations and outreach for the president’s office at St. Vincent College, is set to bring a Hawaiian tradition to the community through a free Hulacise class. The event is scheduled to take place on the Unity Township campus from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday.
“I have danced in luaus since I was 3 years old,” said Intachai, who moved to Baltimore from Kauai in 2009. She then lived in the Washington, D.C. area before relocating to Latrobe in 2020.
“Hula in Hawaii is like a sport is here. Everybody does it,” she said. “We were looking for an opportunity to give the students, faculty and the public something active to take part in and I thought, ‘why not Hulacise?’ You have fun while getting a good workout. And who doesn’t love ‘Moana’?” she laughed, referencing the popular 2016 Walt Disney film.
“A lot of people think it’s hula hooping, but it is not,” Intachai stressed. “We are going to learn basic Polynesian steps set to Polynesian music.”
Hula, Tahitian, Māori and Auana styles of dance will be taught.
Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable workout-style clothing such as tank tops and leggings/shorts. The dance will be performed barefoot in accordance with tradition.
“We wear a ‘pareo,’ (similar to a sarong) tied around our hips to accentuate the movements and so you can see our feet. The movements all tell a story so I absolutely encourage everyone to bring a sarong or beach wrap and wear flowers in their hair.”
After this introductory class, she is hoping to offer Hulacise at least once or twice a week.
“If everyone shows interest, we will plan additional classes. We will play it by ear,” said Intachai, who currently performs with Tuika’s Polynesian Island Magic, a traveling dance and entertainment group based out of Monroeville.
Hulacise is open to all ages and fitness levels, but children must be accompanied by an adult. As per Intachai, participants may set their own pace, but she does caution those with knee problems that the dance includes a considerable amount of knee bending.
Spectators are also welcome to attend.
Not only does Hulacise bring a taste of the islands to the Latrobe area, it also blends Hawaiian culture with the 10 Hallmarks of Benedictine Education, which St. Vincent has a strong foundation in. These hallmarks include: love (of Christ and neighbor), prayer, stability, conversatio, obedience, discipline, humility, stewardship, hospitality and community.
“My class is focused on hospitality, love of neighbor, stability, discipline and stewardship,” said Intachai.
“I love my culture, and both community and hospitality are a big part of life in Hawaii,” she said. “That’s what attracted me to St. Vincent College. There is such a strong sense of community here.
“Dr. (Jeffrie) Mallory, our executive vice president, has a vision for St. Vincent to help, work with, and be a part of the community as much as we can,” Intachai noted.
“We want this to be a place people feel they can come to and visit and see just how beautiful it is here. We want people to come here. This is just one of the things we are hoping to do for the school and the community. Big things are coming,” she hinted.
“Latrobe feels like home to me – especially here at St. Vincent and it’s a great feeling,” Intachai warmly stated. “I have no family here other than my fiance, my children and his children, but the college has given me that sense of home, so I want to do anything I can to give back.”
To register for Hulacise, an email may be sent to Intachai at Lee.intachai2@stvincent.edu. Although the class is free of charge, donations of business attire to support the Student Career Closet, which provides students with appropriate clothing for first-time job interviews, will be graciously accepted.
For further information about this event and other upcoming events and activities at St. Vincent College, visit Intachai’s Instagram account at @lee_intachai.
