The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its 29th Annual Ligonier Ice Fest Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 25-26, in downtown Ligonier.
Ice carving by DiMartino Ice Co. of Jeannette will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday. Throughout the weekend, visitors can watch as chainsaws cut through blocks of ice creating glittering frozen creations. Ice sculptures will be displayed throughout the Diamond area and along the streets of Ligonier.
Hanson’s Original Kettle Korn will be selling its famous popcorn and horse-drawn sleigh rides by Misty Haven Carriage will be available Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m., weather permitting.
Ligonier Radio will be live on the Ligonier Town Hall porch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The activities on Saturday include the Firemen’s Famous Spaghetti Dinner hosted by Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1, beginning at 11 a.m. until sold out, in the Town Hall Community Room, and at 2 p.m. a free concert by Big Fat Jazz in the Town Hall auditorium.
On Sunday, at 12:30 p.m. Candle in the Wind will be performing a free concert in the Town Hall auditorium.
Concerts on Saturday and Sunday are sponsored by Commercial Bank & Trust of PA.
Everyone’s favorite, the Speed Carving Contest, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday. Watch as DiMartino ice carvers compete for the best masterpiece based on your votes. Allow yourself plenty of time to visit Ligonier merchants for indoor sales, eat at one of Ligonier’s many restaurants and watch as the town of Ligonier is transformed into a sparkling, icy wonderland. The ice sculptures are illuminated at night so they can be viewed at any time.
For more information, call the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce at 724-238- 4200 or visit www.ligonier.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.