Eric Hauser was elected to serve as president of the Greater Latrobe School Board during Tuesday’s annual reorganization meeting.
Hauser was tabbed as the new school board president, while Paul McCommons was elected as vice president.
Hauser was nominated by Heidi Kozar and he defeated previous board president Dr. Michael Zorch, who was tabbed by Steve LoCascio.
It was a 5-4 vote with Hauser, Kozar, McCommons, William Palmer and Cathy Sarraf supporting Hauser. LoCascio, Susan Mains, Merle Musick and Zorch voted for Zorch, a 21-year member of the board.
Hauser has been a school board member for nine years. He previously served for two years before Zorch was elected board president last December.
McCommons was unanimously selected as the school board vice president. McCommons, who was nominated by Kozar, was elected to the board last December. Palmer, Kozar and LoCascio were all recommended for the position of school board vice president, but all declined the nomination. McCommons nominated Palmer, Palmer suggested Kozar and Mains recommended LoCascio.
Also on Tuesday the board:
- Approved Nakles and Nakles, Attorneys at Law as solicitor for the 38th year at an annual retainer of $6,100;
- Set monthly meeting dates for 2021. Committee of the Whole meetings will generally take place on the second Tuesday of each month and the regular meeting the following week, beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the senior high’s Center for Student Creativity. Dates include Jan. 12, Jan. 19, Feb. 9, Feb. 16, March 9, March 16, April 13, April 20, May 11, May 25, June 8, June 22, Aug. 17, Aug. 24, Sept. 14, Sept. 21, Oct. 12, Oct. 19, Nov. 16, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14.
The board also held a moment of silence for Terri Sherwin, a senior high secretary, who passed away last week.
“These past few days have been difficult for the entire Greater Latrobe School District community,” Greater Latrobe superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert said. “The loss of our senior high school secretary, Terri Sherwin, is nothing short of devastating.”
Sherwin was a 16-year employee of the district. She started at the junior high as a guidance secretary before she was moved to the senior high.
“Terri loved the students and built positive, caring relationships with so many,” Teppert said. “She always had a smile and a positive attitude. Terri was not only a dedicated employee, but a shining light for so many of us at Greater Latrobe.
“Terri will be missed by all of us, but will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to her family.”
At the next meeting on Dec. 15, the board will vote on:
- Resignation of Sean Grosso, lacrosse assistant and Madison Kollar, support services liaison;
- Carole Britton (elementary, emergency certified) and Alaina Pecora (business and computer information technology) as substitute teachers;
- Three custodians;
- Lucy Firment and Kelly Wanichko as winter guard volunteer coach;
- Jeffrey Lewis as school police officer;
- Pandemic coordinator stipend of $5,000 for Laurie Golobish;
- Non-contractual professional employee retirement incentive;
- LESCO Federal Credit Union as an addition to the 2020-21 designation of depositories for the fiscal year lasting to June 30;
- Permission to advertise for general school supplies, art, science, paper, custodial, electrical, medical supplies, fall, winter and spring sports equipment and supplies;
- Dan Hennessy for Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation Commission Board representative.
