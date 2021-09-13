STONYCREEK TWP. — Unity was among the prevailing messages at a ceremony Saturday at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County marking the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
The 40 passengers and crew members of United Airlines Flight 93 showed unity when they fought back against hijackers in an effort to take the plane back before it crashed into a field in Stonycreek Township, near Shanksville. The U.S. further showed unity in the days following attacks on New York City and the Pentagon that resulted in more than 2,700 initial deaths. And speakers Saturday pressed Americans in 2021 to recapture that sense of unity in a time where the country is deeply divided.
“After today, it is my hope and prayer that we continue to honor their courage, their conviction, with our own — that we honor their unity by strengthening our common bonds, by strengthening our global partnerships, and by always living out our highest ideals,” Vice President Kamala Harris, the ceremony’s keynote speaker, said of the passengers and crew of Flight 93. “This work will not be easy; it never has been. And it will take all of us believing in who we are as a nation. And it will take all of us going forth to work together.”
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf praised the “extraordinary acts of bravery and compassion committed by ordinary people” 20 years ago and said the events that day should be used as an example going forward, adding that “in times of strife, we Americans come together. We comfort each other. We protect each other. And we stand up for each other.”
Gordon Felt, president of Families of Flight 93, whose brother, Edward, died in the crash, said passengers and crew members came together “under extreme conditions and were able to change the course of history.”
Felt said Saturday’s event drew more than 500 friends and family members of the passengers and crew members on Flight 93, noting it was the second largest turnout after the 10th anniversary of the attacks.
“The question to be considered is, are we worthy of their sacrifice? Are we worthy? Do we as individuals, communities and as a country conduct ourselves in a manner that would make those that sacrificed so much and fought so hard on Sept. 11 proud of who we’ve become?” Felt said during his speech.
“The real question we must all ask ourselves is, have we as a society moved on and left the hard-earned lessons of Sept. 11 behind? Have we really become desensitized to what happened that fateful morning?” he added. “As a country, we shouldn’t seek to move on but rather dedicate ourselves to moving forward, honoring and remembering the sacrifices made on Sept. 11. ... Let us be worthy of the selfless sacrifices that were made. Let us remember who we became on Sept. 12. In the aftermath of Sept. 11, we sought beyond our differences so that in unity we could survive the devastation of the day.”
Saturday’s ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial also included a reading of the names of each person who died, followed by the tolls of the Bells of Remembrance. The names were read by family members of the victims, many of whom became emotional when they stepped up to the microphone to recognize loved ones.
Former President George W. Bush, who spoke Saturday and attended the ceremony with former First Lady Laura Bush, said American citizens showed their best selves in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.
“I come without an explanation or solutions. I can only tell you what I’ve seen,” Bush said. “On America’s day of grief, I saw millions instinctively grab for a neighbor’s hand and rally to the cause of one another. That is the America I know.”
“Twenty years ago, terrorists chose a random group of Americans on a routine flight to be collateral damage in a spectacular act of terror,” he added. “The 33 passengers and seven crew of Flight 93 could have been any group of citizens selected by fate. In a sense, they stood in for us all ... many who are now alive owe a vast unconscious debt to the defiance displayed in the skies above this field.”
Flight 93 Memorial Superintendent Stephen Clark echoed Bush’s comments, saying, “As they boarded their aircraft in Newark 20 years ago today, these 40 individuals never imagined the challenge they were about to face. In a moment’s time, their journey to San Francisco became a harrowing test of their strength and courage. Passengers and crew members of Flight 93 met this test as heroes and literally changed the course of history.”
In his speech, Bush also referenced the wide divisions across the nation today and said the aftermath of 9/11 served as a rallying cry for people to join forces for the common good.
“So much of our politics has become a naked appeal to anger, fear and resentment,” he said. “On America’s day of trial and grief, I saw millions of people instinctively grab their neighbor’s hand and rally to the cause of one another.”
President Joe Biden, who made visits New York City and the Pentagon on Saturday, arrived at the Flight 93 Memorial on Saturday afternoon. While there, he and First Lady Jill Biden slowly walked past the Wall of Names honoring the 40 passengers and crew members and then to the crash site to lay a wreath.
After visiting the memorial, Mr. Biden made a brief visit to the nearby Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department.
Other speakers Saturday included U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Capt. Dave Kurtz, commanding officer of the USS Somerset, which was named in honor of Somerset County. The ceremony was closed to the public until noon, and around that time a row of cars and motorcycles could be seen for miles, even stretching along Route 30 East, leading into the memorial site.
Like others’ speeches, Harris’ message focused on Americans continuing that sense of unity beyond one special day of remembrance.
“If we do the hard work of working together as Americans, if we remain united in purpose, we will be prepared for whatever comes next,” she said. “The 40 passengers and crew members of Flight 93 — as we all know — didn’t know each other. ... They were different people from different places They did not focus on what may separate us. They focused on what we all share: on the humanity we all share. In a matter of minutes, in the most dire of circumstances, the 40 responded as one.”
