Historic Hanna’s Town, located at 809 Forbes Trail Road, Hempfield Township, will be hosting Frontier Court Days 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 18.
Step back in time to when the Revolutionary War-era village of Hanna’s Town served as the seat of government for Westmoreland County and held the first English courts west of the Allegheny Mountains.
Join them for reenactments of actual court cases heard at Hanna’s Town. This year, organizers are featuring two court cases from the year 1773 in celebration of Westmoreland County’s 250th anniversary. The weekend will also feature history presentations, military encampments and demonstrations, activities for children, live music, food and more.
Experience the excitement that the people of the 18th century felt when they gathered in town for court. See how those who were accused and convicted of crimes paid their debt to society on the Pennsylvania frontier. Court reenactments will take place at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Additionally, the event includes encampments, drills, and artillery demonstrations by Revolutionary War era militia and military groups; 18th-century trade and craft demonstrations such as blacksmithing, gunsmithing, gardening, spinning and weaving; Native American history and culture displays, and Revolutionary War era midwifery and herbal medicine.
Walk through Hanna’s Tavern or play 18th-century toys and games. On Sunday morning only, attend an 18th-century church service featuring traditional readings, sermons, prayer and music.
Throughout the day, enjoy traditional Scots-Irish and Celtic music by Dee and Paddy’s. Visitors can also enjoy the exhibit in the Kendra Gallery, “Westmoreland 250! Celebrating our Story with 25 Objects.” Explore the rich history and culture of Westmoreland County over 250 years. The Westmoreland History Shop offers history-inspired books, ceramics, 18th-century toys and games, jams, teas and more.
Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children, and kids 5 and under are granted free admittance. A family pass can be purchased for $30 (in honor of Father’s Day, family pass admission will be offered at a discounted rate of $20 instead of $30 on Sunday, June 18). Organizers said “usual discounts do not apply for this event.” Cash only is requested for admissions.
D.J. Coffman, illustrator of “Go, Discover! Westmoreland,” a children’s book that is all about Westmoreland history, will be available to sign copies and do a “scribble challenge” with kids on Saturday, June 17. Check in online for specific times he will be at the event. The books will be available to purchase inside the museum shop.
Also, stop and take your picture at the Westmoreland 250 metal “Picture This” photo frame located by the fort. Remember to use the hashtag #Westmoreland250 and feel free to give Hanna’s Town a shout-out on social media: Facebook, @Historic Hanna’s Town & Westmoreland History | Instagram, @WestmorelandHistory.
About Historic Hanna’s Town
Historic Hanna’s Town preserves and interprets the history of the first Westmoreland County seat of government, established in 1773, which hosted the first English courts west of the Allegheny Mountains. Hanna’s Town was home to frontier settlers, hosted travelers along the Forbes Road and served as a recruitment center during the Revolutionary War. The historic site, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is collaboratively maintained by the Westmoreland Historical Society and Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation. As a county park, the grounds of Historic Hanna’s Town, which include walking paths, gardens and interpretive waysides, are accessible daily.
Keep up to date on activities and events online at westmorelandhistory.org, on Facebook: Historic Hanna’s Town & Westmoreland History, and on Instagram @WestmorelandHistory. For information about Historic Hanna’s Town and the Westmoreland County Historical Society, call 724-836-1800.
