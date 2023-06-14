Historic Hanna’s Town, located at 809 Forbes Trail Road, Hempfield Township, will be hosting Frontier Court Days 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 18.

Step back in time to when the Revolutionary War-era village of Hanna’s Town served as the seat of government for Westmoreland County and held the first English courts west of the Allegheny Mountains.

