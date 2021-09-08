A series of hangup calls from a Derry Township number led state troopers to arrest a man on charges of threatening a woman and pointing a .40 caliber handgun at her, according to court documents.
Brian L. Harbaugh, 49, of Bradenville, was arraigned Wednesday on charges that included reckless endangerment, simple assault and terroristic threats. According to Trooper Jason Kinger, he was called to Harbaugh’s residence on High Street at 10:10 p.m. after dispatchers reported receiving several calls from someone who only stated an address and hung up. When police arrived, a woman there told police that the couple had been arguing and Harbaugh kept saying that “he could killer her” and “nobody would find her.”
Kinger also detailed in court documents that during the altercation, Harbaugh went into a bedroom, opened a safe and retrieved a .40 caliber handgun and pointed it at her. The woman told police he fled the residence before police arrived. Police arrested him a short time later.
Harbaugh has no prior criminal record, according to online court documents. He was released on $20,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 8.
