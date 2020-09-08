Handicapped dog finds home with local man

Gizmo has become quite the celebrity in Derry.
He’s a frequent patron at Bark Avenue Grooming Salon in town, then when Richard Rhoades adopted him and started pushing him around in a doggy stroller, people really began to take notice.
“People stop, even people in cars, and ask if they can snap a picture of him with their phones,” Rhoades said. “He loves going for walks, and he’d go for miles, but my legs don’t want to go that far.”
Gizmo couldn’t walk that far, either. The little white Maltese and poodle mix was born without feet on his back legs and hops to get around.
The Bedford County Humane Society rescued him from a backyard breeder. He was less than a year old when he was transferred to Action For Animals Humane Society (AFA) in Derry Township. The two shelters frequently collaborate in rescue operations and in moving pets between their shelters to give them more exposure to potential adopters.
“He was missing his back feet and part of his legs, from mid-calf down,” AFA manager LuAnn Hutcheson said.
When no one wanted to adopt him, a staff member fostered him in her own home and took him to Bark Avenue for grooming. Rhoades met Gizmo there when he was helping out at the salon.
“He came right to me and I was petting him,” he said. “When I left that day the people at Bark Avenue told me that he kept looking toward the door like I was going to come back.”
Gizmo was in his foster home for about 5 years and came up for adoption when the foster mom made plans to move out of state. Rhoades heard at Bark Avenue that Gizmo needed a new home.
“He was at the shelter to be adopted, but everyone picked another dog, not him, because he was handicapped,” Rhoades said.
It’s not easy to place a special needs pet.
“It’s hard to find a place for them because it’s not just taking on a family dog,” Hutcheson said. “It’s taking on a project for the animal’s life, a dog who needs you every day, like a handicapped child needs you. They’re a hard placement.”
Rhoades was ready for another dog.
“My Jack Russell, Yogi, passed away last year. He was 19,” he said. “I adopted him when he was 2 because a family had him and the kids were hurting him, and he was mean toward them. My grandkids played with him when I took him in, and he turned the whole way around. Yogi just loved kids, and he was very close to me, too.”
Gizmo is very friendly and also laid back.
“He knows when I’m talking about him and he reacts with doing his little happy thing — he lays down on his back to get a belly rub,” Rhoades said. “He’s a very pleasant dog and is nice with everybody.”
He also gets along well with Rhoades’ granddaughter’s golden retriever, Yukon, when they visit.
In other words, the sweet little dog is stealing everyone’s hearts.
“Gizmo has always been a happy, bubbly little guy,” Hutcheson said. “I’m happy with the placement with Rich. It makes them both smile.”
Gizmo had a set of wheels to help him get around, but he’s getting a sturdier replacement from AFA. He’ll be able to get around better with them, but Rhoades will still take him for walks in the doggy buggy.
In June of 2021, the two will be in a walk through town as part of the PA Hero Walk, a fundraiser that benefits Pennsylvania veterans. The walk takes place from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, with groups in towns along the way staging their own fundraising events. Rhoades, who has volunteered with other projects for veterans for nearly 17 years, is involved with the PA Hero Walk on the local level.
“Gizmo’s buggy will be all decorated up and the people at Bark Avenue said that they have a little camo outfit for him to wear,” he said. “He might as well get involved, too.”
There’s another happy ending for a special needs dog from AFA who was adopted on Friday. Minnie, a 9-month-old boxer, had been transferred from animal control in West Virginia and taken in under the care of Lauren’s Wing, a special fund for AFA to help medically needy animals. She lost one back leg when she was hit by a car and had major surgery on the other.
“She’ll be undergoing therapy to build muscles in that injured leg, and if that doesn’t come around, she’ll wind up having a dog cart, too,” Hutcheson said.
Minnie was adopted by a veterinarian.
