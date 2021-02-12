Building handicap-accessible playgrounds, fixing blighted properties and working to attract new residents were among the chief concerns at a public hearing on Thursday for Unity Township’s latest 10-year comprehensive plan — which was last updated a decade ago.
Solicitor Gary Falatovich said input from the community “determines what the township’s needs are, and it gives the supervisors the ability to sit down and see how we can accomplish that.”
He said that, historically, every 10 years the township identifies its resources — roads, recreation, education, housing, etc. — to determine its strengths and weaknesses.
Through public input, township officials will “try to form a vision of what the township looks like now and what it should look like 10 years from now when the plan is reviewed again,” Falatovich added.
He said the township is awaiting the latest census information “to give us an idea of population trends” and to complete the updated plan.
Supervisor Mike O’Barto in September urged township officials to consider installing handicap-accessible playground equipment — an amenity the township currently lacks.
“I went around to every playground in the area, and there really was no equipment for anybody that’s handicapped,” other than some in Ligonier and in North Belle Vernon, he added.
Jessica Golden, director of Center for Student Creativity at Greater Latrobe School District, said, “There’s definitely a need for inclusive playground equipment,” in Unity Township.
Golden said there are around 4,000 students in the Greater Latrobe area, approximately 15% of which have some sort of special need — be it physical, emotional, behavioral, developmental or sensory impaired.
The comprehensive plan, she said, offers an opportunity for the township to rebuild or renovate playgrounds to include design elements that would be inclusive for all students.
For example, Golden said she was involved with a program at Greater Latrobe’s Baggaley Elementary School in which a playground was built featuring a solid rubber surface, designed to help students who were, in particular, visually impaired. Golden said it had design elements that “spun, were tactile, or bounced,” which were “really engaging for particular kinds of students.”
She and O’Barto both mentioned the possibility of installing swings that are accessible for students with various disabilities, including those in wheelchairs.
Golden noted the importance of bringing all students together through inclusive playground equipment. “What I think you all are creating with this is that students with different abilities get to play with their peers in their backyard,” she said.
She added that during the coronavirus pandemic, “I think we see now more than ever how important it is for our students to go play outside.”
Officials on Thursday learned that a related project — which would create a handicapped-accessible walkway around the lake at the municipal complex — is ready for plans and specs to be put together.
Township engineer Dan Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. said, “We are in the process of sending those documents to the county.”
After that, the project can go out for bid. The project is backed by a $90,000 federal Community Development Block Grant.
“I would expect within the next month or so that we would have a bid opening on that, and that work will take place in the spring,” he said.
That project involves adding handicap parking spaces to the parking lot behind the municipal building, with a handicap-accessible ramp that leads to the walking trail around the lake.
“It will be a good addition to the township property,” Schmitt said.
Township officials had previously sought grant funding to construct a handicapped-accessible fishing pier at the lake near the township building. Golden said students in the school district’s life skills program could benefit from a field trip there.
“When I heard about the fishing dock, I thought that was tremendous for so many young people who don’t have the opportunity to catch fish,” she said.
Lawson Heights resident Jeff Kuhns stressed the need for the township to attract new residents, as more properties will be vacated due to the township’s aging population.
“Coming up with new ways to do things to get people to want to move here is critical for the property values to stay high,” he said. “The township needs to do more to attract younger families. I think inclusivity is a huge part of that.”
Falatovich said that one historic method of keeping property values up has been related to code enforcement and making sure that properties were not falling into disrepair. He said the township can look into programs that promote private property ownership, which would incentivize residents to take care of their property.
O’Barto mentioned the possibility of creating affordable housing in some of the township’s oldest communities, such as former coal patch towns. He expressed a desire to “pave every road in these communities” and to create tax incentives to promote home ownership.
“If you have a nice street and you’re able to remodel a home, I think that will go a long way,” he said, adding that, “We’re going to have to work with the school district on it.”
Marsha Walsh would like to see more patio-type homes be constructed in the township for its retired residents.
“I’d like to move out of the house into something like that,” she said. “I really don’t want to leave Unity Township. I really appreciate the supervisors and all their responsiveness with everything. … It keeps us here.”
She, too, noted that keeping up with enforcing zoning ordinances will help to keep property values high. She said the township’s low tax base and proximity to Pittsburgh “is very attractive” to her, and yet another reason to live there.
Falatovich said additional public hearings relating to the township’s comprehensive plan will take place at a future date.
