A candidate for Derry magisterial district judge was recently appointed to temporarily fill the vacant seat.
Derry attorney Kelly Tua Hammers told the Bulletin Thursday her nomination was confirmed this week by the state Senate for the judge post for November and December.
Long term, the six-year term of district judge will be filled through the results of the Nov. 2 general election.
The magisterial district (10-3-08) oversees court cases in Derry Borough, Derry Township and New Alexandria. Longtime Derry district judge Mark Bilik retired in August.
Hammers told the Bulletin there were five nominations confirmed across Pennsylvania for magisterial district judge vacancies, with the official appointments to take place over the next few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.