The Westmoreland County Airport Authority board on Tuesday officially appointed Moe Haas as manager of Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
Gabe Monzo, the executive director of the authority, which runs the Unity Township airport, said he will remain in his current role. Monzo has served as executive director since 2008, replacing Gene Lakin.
“I have no intention of retiring or resigning. I’m sticking around as long as you’ll have me. I feel very good and I hope that continues,” Monzo said. “It’s important that we have a backup person.”
“Moe’s actually been doing it for five years — I just never took the action,” Monzo added. “In 2018, I got extremely sick and went through my own issues and I failed to appoint an airport manager.”
Haas took over airport operations supervisor following the retirement of Tom Stynchula. As airport manager, Monzo said Haas talks with contractors and takes care of the operations side of the facility. He also provides assistance to the airport fire department.
His new role will include some administrative duties, Monzo noted.
“I just want to thank the airport authority,” Hass, who has been employed at the airport for 31 years, said. “I’ve seen a lot over the years and what’s happening now is just really overwhelming sometimes, with the projects going on and the stuff we’re going through. We have a good group of people here and a good crew — everybody is concerned about this airport.”
Also Tuesday, the authority board approved a $5-million bond issue to refinance the authority’s existing debt.
Jay Wenger of Susquehanna Group Advisors Inc. said the bond carries a 1.58% interest rate and is not an extension of the terms; the seven-year term runs through 2029, he noted.
He said the refinancing will provide $185,000 in savings, with virtually all of it occurring in the 2022 fiscal year. A closing date is slated for next month.
Monzo also said the Arnold Palmer airport could benefit from the Pennsylvania Senate’s approval this week of legislation sponsored by Republican senators Mario Scavello (R-40) and Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35), chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, to spur job growth in and around airports across the state.
Senate Bill 562 creates the Airport Land Development Zone (ALDZ) program, providing tax credits to employers that make a significant new investment by expanding operations and creating new jobs.
Under the legislation, industrial and commercial employers locating in an ALDZ zone could receive a $2,100 per job tax credit for each new job they create in Pennsylvania, each year for 10 years. The tax credit is structured like that of the Keystone Special Development Zone program.
“It’s quite the feather in the cap of the aviation council,” Monzo said.
Monzo also thanked board member Don Rossi for largely financing the airport memorial named in his honor. The memorial, Donald Rossi Airport Memorial Park, was dedicated last week and features 13 American flags to remember the fallen U.S. service members killed in an August terrorist bombing near Kabul.
“It’s a very fitting tribute and it’s beautiful when you pull into the airport,” Monzo said.
Also Tuesday, as previously reported, Monzo reiterated that no county airshow is currently planned at the airport next year. Plans are in place for the airshow’s return in 2023.
“There’s no airshow as of right now. There’s a couple open dates but we haven’t heard from anybody,” he said.
In other business, the authority:
- Appointed board leadership for 2022, including Janice Smarto, chair; Don Rossi, vice chairman; Vince Finoli, secretary, Dick Ridilla, treasurer; Ed Kilkeary, assistant secretary/treasurer; Dan Hewitt, solicitor, and Scott Kunselman, engineer;
- In the monthly traffic report provided by the authority, the airport served 19,779 passengers in November and 223,994 this year to date;
- To transfer a hangar at the Arnold Palmer airport from Ferrante to Vee Neal Aviation;
- The board held an executive session before the meeting related to property matters;
- The board will continue to hold meetings at 9 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month in 2022, with the exception being an 11 a.m. meeting in December.
