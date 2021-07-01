A situation involving a former line cook at Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar located in Live! Casino who alleged racial discrimination has resolved, celebrity chef Guy Fieri said in a New York Times interview this week.
“The situation has been resolved,” Fieri told the New York Times. “And I think that, unfortunately, I don’t have enough to tell you about it.”
In April, former line cook Nate Ridley, 46, of East Pittsburgh, who is Black, said he was being paid less than a white coworker of the same position while working at the restaurant. Ridley also said a manager used a racial slur in front of him and another former line cook Kendra Gillcrese, who is also Black.
Ridley filed suit with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission regarding the alleged racial discrimination, harassment and workplace retaliation he faced while working at the eatery.
At that time, Doug Haniford, a spokesman for Live! Casino and Guy Fieri’s, issued a joint statement denying Ridley’s claim of racial pay disparity: “Live! Casino Pittsburgh and Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar are proud of the jobs we have created in Westmoreland County, are committed to our team members, and are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The allegation that our compensation varies by race is simply false.”
Ridley in April told the Bulletin he had 28 years of restaurant experience and that he was hired in November to work at Guy Fieri’s to help open the facility. He alleged his starting pay was $13 an hour, but he later learned a white coworker with less experience was making $15 an hour.
Later in January, Ridley said the manager used the n-word in front of him and Gillcrese while telling another employee to turn off a song that used explicit language.
“I’m just angry about it,” Ridley said in April. “My pride was hurt. The fact that he just stood there and said that word in front of us with no remorse and nothing ever happened.”
Also during the New York Times interview, Fieri said if a situation ever comes up at one of his restaurants, “We get involved and address it.”
