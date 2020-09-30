Emmy-award winning chef, restaurateur, New York Times Best Selling author and TV personality Guy Fieri announced that Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar will open at Live! Casino Pittsburgh at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township. Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar will be one of the premier dining options available at Live! Casino Pittsburgh when it opens in late 2020 along with previously announced Sports & Social Steel City.
“Pennsylvanians know great food and I’ve seen it all around the state shooting DDD (television show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”) and with my own restaurants so, I couldn’t be more stoked to bring my American Kitchen + Bar to Live! Casino Pittsburgh,” said Guy Fieri. “Get on board Pittsburgh, we’re heading to Flavortown!”
Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar will feature a creative menu of bold flavors including the world-famous Trash Can Nachos, Jalapeño Pig Poppers, award-winning Bacon Mac-N-Cheese Burger, plus signature sandwiches, burgers and knife & fork entrees. Mouthwatering desserts like the Dark Chocolate Whiskey Cake and Guy’s Cheesecake Challenge made with marbled cheesecake, crushed pretzels and potato chips drizzled with hot fudge round out the menu. The venue will also offer a beverage menu that includes craft cocktails featuring signature drinks like the Caliente Margarita, Tattooed Mojito and Flavortown’s Long Island.
“We’ve had tremendous success partnering with Guy at many of our entertainment districts across the country, so it was a natural fit to bring his Kitchen + Bar concept to Live! Casino Pittsburgh,” Live! Casino general manager Sean Sullivan said.
“Guy is a first-class restauranteur and brings an exciting level of energy to everything he does. We look forward to welcoming guests to this premier dining concept in the coming months.”
Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar and Sports & Social Steel City are currently hiring and seeking applicants for a variety of positions from entry level to management opportunities. For more information on jobs, visit pittsburgh.livecasinohotel.com/careers.
The casino will also hold a hiring event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 3.
Interested applicants will be able to speak with Live! Casino representatives, learn more about available positions and fill out an application on site. In order to allow for social distancing, the event will be held outdoors in the parking lot in front of JCPenney at the Westmorland Mall.
“This hiring event is an exciting step for our casino and for the community,” Sullivan said. “The property is going to have top-of-the-line dining and entertainment in the region. Hiring dynamic and energic individuals is a key component to providing our guests an exceptional experience each time they visit.”
Live! Casino Pittsburgh is seeking applicants for all types of positions from entry level to management opportunities for two of its premier dining and entertainment venues — Sports & Social Steel City and Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar. More information about open positions can be found at www.workatlive.com.
