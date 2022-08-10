The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department will be at the Latrobe municipal building Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to issue new or renew concealed carry permits.
The Latrobe Police Department will also be onsite to accept unwanted or expired prescription drugs for disposal from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Needles, creams and liquids will not be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.