The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department will be at the Latrobe municipal building Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to issue new or renew concealed carry permits.

The Latrobe Police Department will also be onsite to accept unwanted or expired prescription drugs for disposal from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Needles, creams and liquids will not be accepted.

