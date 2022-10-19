Guest sets new table games jackpot record at Live! Casino

Shown are Sean DeCara, dual pit manager; Richard Muse, jackpot winner, and John Eden, table games shift manager.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

An Allegheny County man is celebrating after winning $356,991 at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township.

Earlier this month, Richard Muse was playing a $5 hand of Mississippi Stud and hit a royal flush on a progressive jackpot.

