The state capitol steps in Harrisburg were the setting for a public presentation of concerns regarding the proposed expansion of an underground metallurgical coal mine in the Laurel Highlands. On June 5, a group of local residents and staff from Mountain Watershed Association and other environmental organizations traveled to the state capital to protest the outdated DEP regulations governing permits granted for mining coal.

The group also presented a petition with over 320 signatures to state officials and to the PA Department of Environmental Protection, asking that environmental regulators reject the request for a permit renewal and underground mining expansion for LCT’s Rustic Ridge #1 coal mine in Donegal Township. LCT Energy of Johnstown wants to add another 1,450 acres to its existing 2,880 acres currently being mined in Donegal Township in Westmoreland County and in Saltlick Township in Fayette County.

