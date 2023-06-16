The state capitol steps in Harrisburg were the setting for a public presentation of concerns regarding the proposed expansion of an underground metallurgical coal mine in the Laurel Highlands. On June 5, a group of local residents and staff from Mountain Watershed Association and other environmental organizations traveled to the state capital to protest the outdated DEP regulations governing permits granted for mining coal.
The group also presented a petition with over 320 signatures to state officials and to the PA Department of Environmental Protection, asking that environmental regulators reject the request for a permit renewal and underground mining expansion for LCT’s Rustic Ridge #1 coal mine in Donegal Township. LCT Energy of Johnstown wants to add another 1,450 acres to its existing 2,880 acres currently being mined in Donegal Township in Westmoreland County and in Saltlick Township in Fayette County.
In addition, LCT is proposing to mine an additional 4,200 acres in Westmoreland County, going under the Pennsylvania Turnpike toward Stahlstown and Ligonier. Given the unusual rate of subsidence, household water issues and heavy truck traffic resulting from the current mining operations, residents fear an expansion would bring similar problems in this extremely sensitive rural area.
The Laurel Highlands are one of the top tourist destinations in Pennsylvania, with people traveling from far and wide to enjoy the scenic beauty of our mountains and clear streams, and to engage in the outdoor recreational activities that the region has to offer. Tourism is one of the key economic drivers in the region.
On the steps of the state capitol, residents of the Laurel Highlands spoke out against the current coal mining regulations in Pennsylvania which are woefully out-of-date and fail to protect Pennsylvania residents’ Constitutional rights as stated in the Environmental Amendment of 1971: “The people have a right to clean air, pure water, and to the preservation of the natural, scenic, historic and esthetic values of the environment. Pennsylvania’s public natural resources are the common property of all the people, including generations yet to come. As trustee of these resources, the commonwealth shall conserve and maintain them for the benefit of all the people.”
MWA community organizer Stacey Magda spoke first at the podium, wielding a paddle dipped in the waters of the Youghiogheny and wrapped with a sign bearing those words of the Pennsylvania Constitution. Next to speak were David and Barbara McMillian, members of the Rustic Ridge concerned citizens committee, who urged the legislature to instruct DEP not to issue any further mining permits until the coal mining regulations are changed to protect the rights of the people as stated in the Pennsylvania Constitution. Jim Miller, another Laurel Highlands area resident and former MWA board member, also spoke, citing subsidence issues in his neighborhood of high-end homes adjacent to the mine site, urging our legislators and policymakers to take action to protect the rights of local homeowners from irreparable damage caused by mining activities.
The group marched a few blocks to the PA DEP headquarters, where they delivered to a representative from the DEP a packet including the petition asking that environmental regulators reject the request for a permit renewal and underground mining expansion for LCT’s Rustic Ridge #1 coal mine in Donegal Township.
The group then headed into the capitol building, where they visited the offices of state Reps. Leslie Rossi (R-59), Eric Davanzo (R-58) and Ryan Warner (R-52), as well as state Sens. Pat Stefano (R-32) and Kim Ward (R-39), and spoke with the legislators or their aides about the potential disastrous consequences of allowing further expansion of underground coal mining in the Laurel Highlands.
