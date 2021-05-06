The Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC) is looking to raise money for yard signs and face masks for the 2021 Derry Area High School graduating class.
DAPC founder and Derry Area School Board member Sean Kemmerer said the boys’ masks are yellow gold with a blue image and the girls’ masks are blue with a yellow gold image. The signs are scheduled to be delivered by school district faculty on Friday, May 7.
He noted that the organization would need to raise roughly $3,000 — or $20 per student — to ensure each member of the senior class is accounted for.
“The kids loved the signs so much last year that the Class of 2021 wanted to try to make this a tradition. It gives the community a chance to show our seniors how much we support them, regardless of what is going on in the world,” Kemmerer said, noting that the organization, along with Ameriserv and Roundhouse Pizza, covered the cost of last year’s senior class yard signs.
To donate online, visit http://paypal.me/derryarea or http://venmo.com/derryarea or use a Google form to sign up at https://forms.gle/53wBJziCX8yghBMH6. Additionally, a cash or check donation can be mailed to DAPC, P.O. Box 84, New Alexandria, PA 15670.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.