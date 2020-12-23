Following the success of a recent Thanksgiving giveaway dinner, a Derry community group is planning to spread some Christmas cheer this week.
Derry Area School Board member Sean Kemmerer and Taps N’at restaurant, through the newly formed Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC), have organized a Derry Area Community Christmas Dinner for local families in need.
Dinners will be individually packaged and available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, at Taps N’at along Route 217 in Derry Township. Delivery will also be available for families who need meals dropped off.
Dinners include ham, lasagna, pasta salad, corn, salad, rolls and dessert.
Kemmerer said volunteers expect to serve upwards of 150 meals on Thursday.
He said members of the Derry community are donating to help offset costs for purchasing food and supplies. They are also offering to bake cookies, he noted.
Aside from the two recent holiday dinners, Kemmerer also organized a livestream last week to support frontline workers at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital that raised more than $1,000 and Monday, through the Operation Santa Claus initiative, helped deliver 40-plus holiday meals to residents of Derry Station in Derry Borough.
More information on the Derry Area Community Christmas Dinner is available on Facebook.
