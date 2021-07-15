Randy Musser’s vision of creating a memorial honoring those who fought and died in the global war on terror is one step closer to becoming a reality after a groundbreaking was held Friday at the site across Route 30 from the entrance to the Flight 93 Memorial.
Patriot Park Global War on Terrorism Memorial will be located not far from where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field Sept. 11, 2001, after being hijacked by terrorists — one of the first battles of the two-decade long U.S. War on Terror, which will come to an end when troops withdraw from Afghanistan later this year.
Musser, who came up with the idea for a memorial years ago, said the groundbreaking couldn’t have gone better.
“We had a terrific time and had a good turnout (for the groundbreaking),” said Musser.
As part of the groundbreaking, organizers planted flags in a “field of honor” — one for every military personnel who has lost their lives in the war on terror.
The impact the field of flags will have will be significant.
“You will immediately feel the magnitude of loss. It will be moving,” said Musser.
In addition, visitors will be able to walk up and read each individual story and understand what all the flags really mean — they represent a brother or sister, a son or daughter, a mother or father who died.
Mothers of two Somerset County soldiers who lost their lives participated in the ceremony, which made it even more special, according to Musser.
Private First-Class Nils Thompson enlisted in the U.S. Army after turning 18 and was deployed to Mozel. He was shot and killed by a sniper the day after his 19th birthday. His mother, Frances Thompson, brought many members of their extended family to witness the groundbreaking.
Brian Hause, another local soldier, lived not far from the site. He was a staff sergeant and was killed when he was 29. His mother, Kathy Walker, also attended.
“It means a lot to them to have their loved ones recognized in this way,” said Musser.
The groundbreaking was an important step, but there’s a long way to go.
“It’s been a long, slow, arduous process to get where we are.”
Then, came fundraising, which is ongoing. The memorial has received cash donations of $28,000, along with $15,000 to $20,000 in donated services and materials and $50,000 as the value of the donated 10 acres of land, according to Musser.
But he knows, they are just beginning.
“I think we’re well on our way,” he said.
The goal was to get the initial phase completed in time for the 20th anniversary of the crash, which Musser said they are on schedule to do.
The initial phase will include parking, access to the site and 7,036 flags to represent those who have died fighting the war on terror. Additional phases will be planned as additional money is raised.
A 40-foot-tall flagpole will be erected with the hopes of grabbing the attention of those leaving the Flight 93 National Memorial. The property — just west of the entrance — was acquired five years ago. The new memorial will have information about service members who died in battle, leaving room for veterans to honor their fellow troops. He expects the memorial to cost several million dollars to complete.
Future phases will include trees, an education center and a memorial plaza honoring service members. In the design of the memorial, Musser hopes to take into consideration the wishes of veterans and loved ones of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
“We need a place to remember them,” he said.
“We’re already on hallowed ground,” added Musser. “We need to tell their stories.”
Musser said they hope to have the initial phase open sometime in August and they are developing a mobile or traveling memorial in the meantime that will feature 5,000 photographs and stories of the fallen.
For details about how to donate, visit patriotparkfoundation.org.
In addition to donations, the organizers are also looking for additional families of the fallen to get involved so they can add their stories to the memorial.
To get in touch with organizers, send an email to patriotparkfoundation@gmail.com.
