Joseph Michael Lackey Jr., better known as Jojo, goes to Hempfield Recreation Center nearly every day to work on his basketball drills and to practice shooting hoops. He aims for 500 shots a day and gets most of them in.
“He misses only about 15 or 20 shots out of 500,” said his father, Joseph Lackey Sr.
As of Tuesday, Jojo had logged 38,856 shots, and that was before he went to the rec center for his daily workout. The total goes up every day and Lackey keeps count and logs them in a calendar book because his son can’t do that for himself.
That’s because Jojo just turned 5 on July 1.
Jojo lives in Greensburg with his father, his mother Jenna Love, and his three older brothers, Sebastian, Jaace and Jenner. He started handling small basketballs before he could even walk, and showed an interest in the action on the court when his father watched games.
“The first word that he said was ‘basketball,’” Lackey said. “Not mommy or daddy, but basketball.”
Last summer he started shooting into a four-foot-high hoop at home and advanced so that he’s now shooting at a hoop nine feet high. He made his first shot on a 10-foot hoop on July 25.
“He started out real low to make sure his form was good,” Lackey said. “We moved the hoop up a little as he got stronger. He’s now using a size five ball, which is just below a drill size. He’s using a 27.5 size and the regulation is 29.5, and he’ll be moving up as he gets older.”
Jojo started out playing basketball in his own yard, then Lackey took him to the court at Murrysville Community Park. People walking by were so impressed by his skills that they stopped to watch. They now go to the rec center nearly every day. If they can’t make it there, they work out at home.
Lackey, who played basketball at Brashear High School in Pittsburgh, has more time now that he’s furloughed from his job as a boilmaker.
“Even when I was working, we’d shoot as soon as I got home from work,” he said. “When I was on night shift, we’d play during the daytime. Even when I worked 12-hour shifts, I made sure that he played every day.”
Jojo started working on dribbling in March and does drills around orange cones set up on the court.
“I was just letting him shoot and his coordination got really better as we were focusing on dribbling,” Lackey said. “I was shocked with how fast he learned, and how he kept moving up and up in hoops, and how he can dribble. He definitely has talent, and he just blew me away.”
Jojo did a workout a few weeks ago at 424 Athlete Factory in Pittsburgh with trainer Justice Colberston, who played college basketball at Point Park University. He’ll be having more training sessions in the future.
“He’s already set his goals,” Lackey said about his son. “He wants to play basketball at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia.”
His parents hope that he does continue playing the game so that his talent will land him a college scholarship.
“He has a gift, that’s for sure,” Lackey said.
Other than that, Jojo is a typical little boy who’s about to enter pre-school. He likes to play video games, build things with Lego blocks, toss a football with his father and paint rocks with his mother.
“He’s very talented and he’s very loving,” she said.
Jojo at age 5 is thinking big. When he says his prayers at night, he says, “God, can you bless me so that I make it to the NBA?”
To see Jojo’s drills and hoops shots, check him out on Instagram at @jojolack02.
