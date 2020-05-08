A Greensburg woman is behind bars, accused of stalking a Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Deputy and calling 911 with a fabricated emergency that brought police to the deputy’s mother’s home.
Westmoreland County detectives charged Nishee Sanford, 41, with stalking, false reports and felony false alarm. She was arraigned Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Cheryl J. Peck-Yakopec and ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bond, according to court documents.
Detectives alleged Sanford sent about 18 letters to Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Deputy Casey Cameron, who told investigators he’s never met the woman. Sanford also made more than a dozen calls to the sheriff’s office asking for Cameron and to 911, according to court documents.
On Tuesday, investigators allege, Sanford called 911 claiming to be Cameron’s girlfriend and reported a fight between Cameron and his mother at his mother’s Penn Township home, prompting township police to respond. Cameron was not at the home, according to the affidavit of probable cause, but Sanford had called the house earlier that evening.
A preliminary hearing in the case is set for May 14 before Peck-Yakopec.
