IRWIN – Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli, in cooperation with Pennsylvania State Police, announced criminal charges filed Tuesday, June 13, against 35-year-old Mandie Reusch of Greensburg.
PSP Trooper Philip Dern and the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office have been working on this investigation for the past two years, culminating in the arrest of Reusch, who is charged with aiding suicide, a felony, and harassment, a misdemeanor.
Reusch was the estranged girlfriend of 37-year-old Kevin Metzger, who died by suicide June 18, 2021.
Investigators discovered a letter believed to be written by Metzger inside his apartment following his death, in addition to messages posted to his public Facebook page, detailing a trail of torment and solicitation.
The messages sent to Metzger were heinous and graphic, according to a public information release report filed by the DA’s office.
“Mr. Metzger may still be here today if those messages did not influence and encourage him to take his own life,” Ziccarelli said.
These messages from Metzger’s estranged girlfriend were continuous and unrelenting for months, until it finally stopped when the victim took his own life, officials said.
“We extend our condolences to the Metzger family for their loss and the grief they have experienced since his death,” Ziccarelli said. “We will not allow or tolerate this kind of egregious behavior. The level of bullying, harassment and threats rose to a criminal level in this particular case and we will prosecute it to the fullest extent of the law.
“Suicide is never the solution. There is help available; you can call 9-8-8 or the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 800-273-8255, or you can text TALK to 741741.”
Reusch was arraigned Tuesday morning and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 27.
