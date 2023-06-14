IRWIN – Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli, in cooperation with Pennsylvania State Police, announced criminal charges filed Tuesday, June 13, against 35-year-old Mandie Reusch of Greensburg.

PSP Trooper Philip Dern and the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office have been working on this investigation for the past two years, culminating in the arrest of Reusch, who is charged with aiding suicide, a felony, and harassment, a misdemeanor.

