The Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department’s 114th annual firefighter’s memorial service honored two of its members along with one of the department’s bloodhounds May 7 at the department’s 65th annual fire department banquet.
The event was catered by Rizzo’s Banquet and Catering at Greensburg Hose Co. No. 7 Station.
The lives of departed longtime serving members were remembered for their service to the department and community. Eighty department members and family members of the dearly departed gathered and honored Edward J. Haines (73) No. 739 – EOW Nov. 25, 2021, having served for 52 years at Hose Co. No. 7; William F. Eicher (78) No. 319 – EOW Feb. 12, 2022, having served for 60 years at Hose Co. No. 3, and Bloodhound “Eddie” – EOW Feb. 28, 2022 at the age of 8. All were members who proudly served until their death.
Time honored were those who attained 25 years of service, marking their life membership status. These included Michael Answine of Hose Company No. 1 and Robert W. Jones of Hose Co. No. 3.
Lawrence Weimer and Fred Silvis of Hose Co. No. 7 and Gary P. Romagnoli and Mark J. Merriman were time honored for achieving 50 years of service. Citations and commendations were presented for the dedicated years of service from state Sen. Kim Ward, state Rep. Eric Nelson and U.S. Congressman Guy Reschenthaler.
Fire Chief Thomas M. Bell presented Firefighter of the Year Awards to Brian Turpin, Co. No. 1; Bud Mertz, Co. No. 2; Josh Dispennett, Co. No. 3; Daniel Bell, Co. No. 6; Fred Silvis, Co. No. 7, and Karl Eisaman, Co. No. 8. Junior Firefighter Colten Houser was this year’s selected Junior Firefighter of the Year. Junior firefighters ages 14 through 17 train as firefighters and when they turn 18 years of age, become active members of the department.
Chief Bell presented this year’s Humanitarian of the Year Award to Hose Co. No. 8 member Dennis Johnson, who died April 14 with 58 years of service. The “Commemorative Axe” Humanitarian of the Year Award is made possible by a gift of the family of the late Leo M. Bacha, former longtime president of the department’s Board of Control and former longtime Westmoreland County Coroner.
Chief Bell commented that Denny, as he was affectionately called by all who knew him, believed no matter what you are faced with in life, always do your best and love your family. Denny showed respect no matter who it was and enjoyed life every moment of every day, knowing it would not be forever. He was a man who could do just about anything. He did metal work, electrical, carpentry and masonry. He helped build the pavilions in the city, the aerobic center at Lynch Field, fire station additions, Mutual Aid Ambulance Service heliport, and many of the stations of Mutual Aid Ambulance. Denny was very much a part of Greensburg, the community, and the fire department.
